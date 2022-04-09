Inter Milan displayed their Serie A title credentials as they brushed Verona aside to move within a point of leaders AC Milan.

Nicolo Barella and Eden Dzeko netted first-half goals to put the Nerazzurri into a comfortable position and that was enough for Simone Inzaghi who adopted a pragmatic approach after the restart.

Ivan Perisic had the first notable chance of the game, his curling first-time shot forcing a good save from Lorenzo Montipo. However, there was nothing the Verona goalkeeper could do as Inter took the lead a short while later, their dominance paying off. Daniel Bessa conceded possession in midfield, Perisic pounced and after driving down the left flank, set up Barella at the far post.

Montipo tried to keep the score respectable as Verona continued to give up chances at a frightening rate before Eden Dzeko put daylight between the teams, tapping home from Federico Dimarco's corner delivery.

Inter took their foot off the accelerator after the restart and almost allowed the visitors back into the game. Federico Ceccherini spurned a gilt-edged chance to cut the deficit before Inter wrestled back control.

A three-goal win wouldn't have flattered Inter and Danilo D'Ambrosio almost extended their lead but his shot was parried onto the post by the visiting goalkeeper, while Dzeko failed to hit the target from only a matter of yards.

The result sees Inter leapfrog Napoli into second, level with Luciiano Spalleti's side on 66 points, and just a point behind AC Milan with 31 matches played.

TALKING POINT - MOMENTUM NOW FIRMLY WITH INTER

As we approach what we call the 'business end of the season', Inter are showing little sign of nervousness in their quest for back-to-back Scudettos. Building upon a most professional showing at Juventus last time out, Inter overwhelmed Verona with a devastating first-half performance. There were a few scares after the restart but Inter remained largely in control as they claimed back-to-back victories and clean sheets.

It feels like Inter are building some real momentum now and a quick look at their remaining league fixtures suggest there's nothing to be afraid of. Roma at home on April 24 stands out as their most tricky fixture, but on paper it's a match they ought to win. Milan have a match against Lazio (April 24) and home matches with Fiorentina (May 1) and Atalanta (May 15). Napoli have a kinder run in but question marks remain over their ability to produce results when it matters most.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ivan Perisic (Inter)

The Croatia international was too hot to handle on the flank. He provided the first goal with his direct running and an accurate cross to match and registering a second assist with a delightful flick-on.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6, Dimarco 7, Dumfries 7, Barella 7, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 7, Perisic 8*, Correa 7, Dzeko 8.. subs.. D'Ambrosio 6, Gosens 5, Bastoni 5, Vidal 6, Gagliardini N/A

Verona: Montipo 7, Casale 5, Gunter 5, Ceccherini 5, Faraoni 5, Tameze 5, Ilic 6, Lazovic 7, Bessa 4, Caprari 5, Simeone 7.. subs: Lasagna 6, Depaoli 6, Sutalo N/A, Cancellieri N/A

KEY MOMENTS

18' - GOOD SAVE! Dumfries cuts it back into a dangerous area, Dzeko leaves it for Perisic who opens his body up and aims for the bottom corner with his curler. However, Montipo gets down quickly to push it clear. And then the offside flag goes up against Dumfries as he latches onto the loose ball.

23' - GOAL! INTER 1-0 VERONA (NICOLO BARELLA): An unforced error from Verona is punished by a ruthless Inter! Bessa's loose ball is pounced on by Perisic who drives down the left and picks out Barella at the back post. Cool as you like, he volleys it past the helpless Montipo.

30' - GOAL! INTER 2-0 VERONA (EDIN DZEKO): Game over already? Verona are undone by a set-piece! Dimarco's corner delivery is flicked on by Perisic at the near post and Dzeko is unmarked and perfectly positioned to stab home.

54' - BIG CHANCE FOR VERONA! Inter make a mess of clearing a cross, it drops kindly for Ceccherini who has all the goal to aim for but leans black and blasts it over the bar! Perhaps this game isn't done and dusted just yet...

73' - GREAT SAVE! Inter carve Verona's defence apart with a rare moment of quality in the second half. Vidal touches it to D'Ambrosio whose shot from a tight angle is tipped onto the post by Montipo!

78' - CLOSE! Dzeko's run into the box goes unmarked but he fails to keep his header down as another chance goes begging! Dumfries was arguably in a better position and perhaps Dzeko should have left it for his team mate!

KEY STAT

Ivan Perisic delivered two assists in a single Serie A match for his first time since the derby won against AC Milan in February 2021.

