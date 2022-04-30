Napoli crushed Sassuolo 6-1 after a blistering start to the first half, while Verona won at Cagliari.

Napoli’s central defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored first after seven minutes, before Victor Osimhen doubled the lead on 15 minutes.

Hirving Lozano made it three in the 19th minute, and Dries Mertens put the home side 4-0 up two minutes later.

Mertens scored the first of the second half nine minutes after the restart, before Amir Rrahmani got the sixth on 80 minutes, and Maxime Lopez scored on 87 minutes, which was too little, and far too late.

Napoli remain in the hunt for the title as they are in third place and on 70 points, four points behind Milan who have a game in hand.

Joao Pedro’s second-half goal was not enough for Cagliari to overcome Hellas Verona’s two first-half strikes as the Sardinians lost 2-1 on Saturday.

Antonin Barak scored after just eight minutes to give the away side the lead before Gianluca Caprari made it two just before the end of the first half.

After the restart Pedro notched what turned out to be a consolation goal on 57 minutes, Cagliari could not force an equaliser.

The result leaves Cagliari 17th, two points above the relegation zone, with Verona comfortable in ninth place.

Sampdoria defeated Genoa 1-0 with Abdelhamid Sabiri scoring on 25 minutes to do enough for the win.

Sampdoria are now on 33 points in 16th, 10 points clear of 18th-placed Salernitana - who have two games in hand on their rivals. Genoa are on 25 points in 19th.

