Roma edged to victory over Cagliari on Sunday evening with the lowly visitors denied an equaliser by the crossbar in the closing minutes.

After Roma had one early penalty ruled out by VAR, they were handed one a little fortuitously when Sergio Oliveira's shot was blocked by Dalbert's arm from near point-blank range.

The Portuguese midfielder, making his debut for the Giallorossi, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot but though Roma were clearly the better side from this point onwards they could not increase the lead.

With four minutes remaining they were almost made to pay for this when Nahitan Handez's low centre was struck at goal by Joao Pedro only for Rui Patricio to tip the ball against the bar.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for Jose Mourinho's side and lifts them above city rivals Lazio into sixth spot.

TALKING POINT

Maitland-Niles looks at home - Italy has tended to be a place for talent from the Premier League to restore or boost their reputation and it could well be the case for Ainsley Maitland-Niles too. His presence at Arsenal could have enabled the North London derby to go ahead and him to perform on the bigger stage, but longer term this may be a switch that sees him develop his game. His preference is to play in the centre of midfield, which he did pretty well for West Brom in the second half of last season, but by the end of this campaign he is likely to develop his skills as a wing-back where, judging by this debut, he has the gifts required to be a Serie A success in both attacking and defensive departments.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sergio Oliveira (Roma) - A perfect debut for the midfielderr who was brought in on-loan from Porto last week. He is a player his coach has pinpointed for a while and it is obvious why as he provided a calming influence and a security to the Roma midfield, something successful Jose Mourinho teams have typically had and Roma have lost as of late. He was a bit fortunate to get the penalty but showed plenty of character to take the kick on his debut.

PLAYER RATINGS

Roma: Rui Patricio 7; Maitland-Niles 7, Mancini 7, Kumbulla 7, Vina 7; Sergio Oliveira 7, Veretout 6; Zaniolo 6, Mkhitaryan 6, Afena-Gyan 7, Abraham 6.

Subs: Shomurodov 6, Karsdorp 6, Bove 6, Keramitsis 6.

Cagliari: Cragno 7; Zappa 6, Altare 7, Goldaniga 6, Carboni 7, Dalbert 6; Deiola 7, Marin 6, Pereiro 6, Joao Pedro 6; Pavoletti 6.

Subs: Nandez 6, Lykogiannis 6, Gagliano 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

85' So close to an equaliser! Out of nothing Cagliari nearly stole a point as Nandez puts a low cross from the right flank which finds Joao Pedro but his effort is pushed onto the bar by Rui Patricio.

34' GOAL FOR ROMA! Sergio sends the keeper the wrong way to put Roma in front.

33' PENALTY FOR ROMA! Roma have a spot kick and Dalbert has a booking...

31' Sergio has a shot from the edge of the box It is blocked by Dalbert... The referee is checking for a penalty now It did hit Dalbert's arm but he was close to the man shooting.

KEY STAT

