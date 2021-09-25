Unbeaten AC Milan moved into top spot in Serie A with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Spezia thanks to Brahim Diaz’s late winner.

Following a goalless first half, Daniel Maldini gave the Rossoneri the lead three minutes into the second period.

The 19-year-old – son of club legend Paolo – got his head to Pierre Kalulu’s right wing cross and powered the ball beyond Spezia keeper Jeroen Zoet for his first goal in red and black.

Maldini becomes the third generation of his family to represent and score for the club after his father, and grandfather Cesare.

Rafael Leao almost doubled their advantage but the Portuguese forward saw his clever effort come back off the inside of the post and away.

Milan were made to pay with just 10 minutes to play when Daniele Verde cut inside from the left and saw his effort creep in after taking a deflection off the unfortunate Sandro Tonali.

But just as the home side thought they had secured a point, substitute Diaz fired in from close range on 86 minutes following an impressive driving run into the box from Alexis Saelemaekers.

The result sends Milan to the top of the table after city rivals Inter were held 2-2 by fifth place Atalanta.

Lauturo Martinez put the champions in front after five minutes with a stunning close range volley but a fantastic long-range effort from Ruslan Malinovskiy levelled the scores on the half hour.

Rafael Toloi then struck six minutes before the break to turn the game in favour of the visitors but Edin Dzeko tapped in from close range to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes left to play.

Inter then had a chance to take all three points but missed the opportunity when Federico Dimarco’s penalty came crashing off the crossbar.

Simone Inzaghi’s side remain third in what is a fiercely competitive Serie A race so far this season.

