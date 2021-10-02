Manuel Locatelli scored an 86th-minute winner as Juventus downed brave Torino to record all three points in the Derby della Mole.

After a bright opening in which Moise Kean and Weston McKennie created a chance apiece, Juventus struggled to get on the ball for the remainder of the first half, as Torino dominated with some slick play.

It was a long throw-in which caused Juventus most trouble, however, with Ola Aina launching it towards Sasa Lukic, whose glancing header lacked accuracy.

Football Tuchel puzzled by 'strange' Juventus defeat 30/09/2021 AT 08:13

Max Allegri replaced Kean withJuan Cuadrado at the break, and the Colombian's presence sparked an immediate improvement from the Old Lady. His cross was inch-perfect for Alex Sandro, whose bullet header - Juve's first effort on target - was palmed away by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Moments later Cuadrado took a tumble inside the box under pressure from Tommaso Pobega but the referee waved away Juventus' strong appeals for a penalty.

Aside from that, the visitors failed to create a clear opening and when Locatelli blazed over from the edge of the box, it looked like it wasn't going to be their day.

But just as the Derby della Mole appeared to be finishing goalless for the first time in a century, Locatelli rediscovered his shooting boots, stroking the ball into the bottom corner to nick all three points for Allegri's side.

The late goal ensured Juventus extended their winning streak to four consecutive games as they climbed up a place to eighth, while Torino drop to 10th.

TALKING POINT - Juventus building on solid foundations

There was nothing elegant about the manner of Juventus' victory - but it's surely another step in the right direction.

After beating Chelsea with a tactical masterclass, Allegri's defence was assured once more, preventing Torino from transferring their dominance of possession into clear chances, keeping their first clean sheet in 20 league games.

Their attacking display may have been far from convincing at times, but when you have such a solid foundation - like Juve had tonight - just one goal is always likely to win the game, and although they left it late, the Old Lady just about deserved it.

MAN OF THE MATCH (Adrien Rabiot)

He may not have been involved in the goal, but the 26-year-old carried the ball well for Juventus, dictating the tempo in midfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

Torino: Milinkovic-Savic 6, Zima 5, Bremer 6, Rodriguez 6, Singo 6, Lukic 7, Mandragora 6, Aina 6, Pobega 6, Brekalo 7, Sanabria 6.. subs: Linetty 5, Ansaldi 5, Rincon N/A, Baselli N/A.

Juventus: Szczesny 7, Danilo 6, De Ligt 6, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 7, Chiesa 7, McKennie 6, Locatelli 8, Rabiot 8*, Bernardeschi 6, Kean 6.. subs: Jorge N/A, Kulusevski N/A, Cuadrado 7.

KEY MOMENTS

22' - Close! Torino almost take the lead from the most route-one of ways! Aina launches it, Lukic meets the long throw-in and his glancing header is agonisingly wide at the far post, with Szczescny rooted to the spot!

53' - Save! Juventus with their best chance yet! Cuadrado delivers his precise cross and Alex Sandro's bullet header is palmed away by Milinkovic-Savic!

59' - No penalty! The referee has a good view as Cuadrado takes a tumble inside the box under pressure from Pobega but waves away Juventus' protests! That looked like a foul!

71' - Chance for Juve! Locatelli picks up the ball on the edge of the penalty area. It's a position you'd fancy him to score, but he fails to convert.

86' - GOAL! Torini 0-1 Juventus (Manuel Locatelli): Locatelli has won the Derby della Mole for Juventus! It's a wonderful finish from the former Sassuolo midfielder as he takes a fine first touch before sidefooting the ball past into the bottom corner!

KEY STATS

Juventus kept a Serie A clean sheet for the first time since last March (3-0 v Spezia), stopping a 20-game streak without a single clean sheet in the competition.

Juventus failed to fire a single shot on target in a Serie A first half against Torino for the first time since Opta started collecting this data (2004/05).

Champions League Chiesa strike seals huge win for Juve over Chelsea 29/09/2021 AT 18:08