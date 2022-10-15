Dusan Vlahovic scored a 74th-minute winner to deliver three crucial points for Juventus in the 207th Turin Derby against Torino.

Juventus, smarting from consecutive 2-0 defeats in the Champions League against Maccabi Haifa and in the league against AC Milan , seemed determined to not fall to a third loss on the trot.

Ad

Their defensive approach, and the struggles of the equally out of form host, combined to produce something less than the spectacle of the famous 1913 Turin Derby (which Torino won 8-6).

Serie A Allegri admits Vlahovic ‘struggle’ against Torino as Juventus’ injuries mount 19/02/2022 AT 08:09

From the 70th minute, Juventus turned up the heat.

They piled on four shots in as many minutes and finally got the breakthrough with little over 15 minutes to play.

Summer signing Filip Kostic swung in a looping left-footed cross which Vlahovic leapt to head towards goal but he was denied by a fine Vanja Milinkovic-Savic save.

The ensuing corner found the head of Danilo, diverted towards goal before Vlahovic swooped to put it away.

Only Ricardo Rodriguez and late substitute Yann Karamoh managed a shot for the home side after they went behind.

Max Allegri, already the second most successful manager in the history of this fixture, got his 10th derby win and extended Juve’s unbeaten run in this fixture to 17.

The victory lifts Juve above Inter in seventh, while the home side stay in 11th.

Transfers Juventus close in on Vlahovic, €75m deal with Fiorentina reportedly agreed 27/01/2022 AT 19:50