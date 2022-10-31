Cristian Volpato and Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the closing stages to Roma's save blushes after they toiled for almost an hour unable to break down ten-man Verona.

Volpato struck unerringly from the edge of the box to put Roma in front two minutes from time and then in injury time the youngster set up El Shaarawy, who skilfully dinked over Lorenzo Montipo before netting from close range.

Ad

After he gave Verona the lead, Pawel Dawidowicz's sending off gave Roma a big advantage, but after equalising on the stroke of half time they did not produce a glut of chances, with Nemanja Matic's header against the crossbar the only time they really looked like securing a winner in the second half.

Serie A Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma 23/10/2022 AT 18:08

Earlier, Verona took the lead when Dawidowicz diverted Davide Faraoni's shot past Rui Patricio. Four minutes later Dawidowicz was sent off for a crude karate kick on Nicolo Zaniolo's thigh.

In injury time of the first half, Roma got back on level terms when Tammy Abraham missed his third clear opportunity, as his shot came back off the post, but the ball fell to Zaniolo who slotted into the empty net.

The win lifts Roma back up to fourth in the table, while Verona remain second-bottom.

TALKING POINT

Abraham playing himself out of World Cup contention - His fine performances in last season's Serie A was deservedly rewarded with a recall to the England squad but missing three gilt-edged chances here betrayed the lack of confidence which has seen him fall back down the pecking order. With Marcus Rashford's return to form, Ivan Toney's fantastic displays for Brentford, Callum Wilson enjoying the resurgence of Newcastle and the return to fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abraham may not even be picked in an extended preliminary squad.

It is easy to sympathise with him having to play in Mourinho's system which is not stacked with creativity to provide him with chances, though this was not a complaint he could make after this match.

Hitting the outside of the post twice, first after going around the goalkeeper and then from point blank range, and in between putting a stooping header wide from six yards out, he should have had a hat-trick by half time.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Mady Camara (Roma) - Jose Mourinho must look at a number of his Roma players and yearn for the quality he had in these positions at previous clubs, but in the Guinean midfielder he might see similarities to an old favourite. With his all-round midfield game, desire, athleticism and smarts, there are glimpses of Chelsea's Michael Essien in the Roma number 20. Until the Roma substitutes brought urgency late on it felt like Camara was alone in striving to ensure Roma did not leave the Stadio Bentegodi without three points.

PLAYER RATINGS

Verona: Montipo 5; Dawidowicz 5, Gunter 6, Ceccherini 6; Faraoni 6, Veloso 6, Hongla 6, Depaoli 6; Tameze 5, Kallon 6; Henry 6.

Subs: Hien 6, Lasagna 6, Magnani 6, Djuric 6, Sulemana 6.

Roma: Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 7, Smalling 6, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 7, Camara 8*, Cristante 6, Pellegrini 6, Zalewski 6; Zaniolo 7, Abraham 5.

Subs: El Shaarawy 7, Belotti 7, Volpato 8, Matic 7, Shomurodov 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

19' WHAT A MISS FROM ABRAHAM! The former Chelsea striker went round the goalkeeper but could only direct his shot against the outside of the post.

26' GOAL FOR VERONA! A corner from Veloso is played back to Faraoni outside the box and his shot is turned in by Dawidowicz.

36' VAR CHECK - RED CARD! The referee was called over to look at the video screen and decided the Verona goalscorer Dawidowicz will have to leave the field. Even if the ball was in the area, a leaping Karate kick with studs showing was not really on.

45+1' GOAL FOR ROMA! Abraham again missed a gilt-edged chance after being played in by Camara, who won the ball 35 yards from goal, but Zaniolo was there to slot home the rebound.

83' OFF THE BAR! Matic meets Pellegrini's corner at the front post but heads against the crossbar.

88' GOAL FOR ROMA! Young substitute Volpato has given Roma victory. Unusually skilful play from Matic on the left wing and he cut back to Volpato on the edge of the box who shot low and precisely into the corner.

90+1' GOAL FOR ROMA! This is unfair on Verona. El Shaarawy ensures victory after being played in by Volpato dinking over the onrushing Montipo and then touching into the empty net.

KEY STAT

7 - The number of league consecutive defeats for Verona

Serie A Roma pile on misery for bottom club Sampdoria thanks to Pellegrini penalty 17/10/2022 AT 16:12