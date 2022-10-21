Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from football due to injury, but the former Bayern Munich winger hinted he will remain in the sport.

The Salernitana veteran, 39, hasn’t featured in Serie A since the opening day of the season due to a knee problem.

Ribery announced via social media on Friday that he has been forced to call time on his 19-year playing career on the advice of doctors.

“Dear friends, dear fans,” he said.

“I wanted to make this short video to tell you that the time has come for me to retire from playing football.

“With you and your support, I was able to make my dream become a reality, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“The fact I was able to play at a high level for almost 20 years and to have this career is also because, even at difficult times, you were always there.

“You have given me the strength to live this incredible adventure.

“But today, despite the effort I have made in the last three months, the pain in my knee has only worsened and the doctors are clear - I have no choice but to stop playing.”

Ribery went on to suggest that he will continue to be involved in football.

“This is the end of a chapter, my chapter as a player, but not the end of my professional story, you can be sure of that,” he said.

“So I will see you soon for the beginning of a new beautiful chapter.”

Ribery enjoyed a decorated playing career in which he represented the likes of Galatasaray, Marseille, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

It was in Germany that he made his name, winning nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League among other honours during 12 years in Bavaria.

The three-time French Player of the Year also amassed 81 caps for France, scoring 16 goals and finishing as a runner-up at the 2006 World Cup.

He arrived in Italy in 2019, spending two seasons at Fiorentina before surprisingly joining newly-promoted Salernitana ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Ribery made 23 appearances for the Campanian club last term but didn’t score a goal.

