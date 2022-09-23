Jose Mourinho has made a cameo appearance in Stormzy’s last music video.

Mourinho is currently managing Roma after winning the inaugural Europa Conference League with the team last season, in his first job after leaving Tottenham.

He made the appearance in the rapper’s video for his new hit, 'Mel Made Me Do It'.

Mourinho appears on screen just as Stormzy raps: “I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

The line references a Mourinho quote which has since become an internet meme: “I prefer really not to speak. If I speak I’m in big trouble.”

Mourinho said: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

Mourinho has won trophies in England, Spain and Italy, as well as all three major European trophies.

Stormzy has sold millions of records but is yet to achieve any managerial success.

