Ruthless Inter hit Bologna for six in a 6-1 win to jump into fourth place in Serie A.

It was a very stop-start affair in the early exchanges with no real quality or chances.

Bologna went ahead somewhat against the run of play with what was a strange goal. Riccardo Orsolini fired a shot which was initially going well wide of the target, it ricocheted off Charalampos Lykogiannis, wrong footed André Onana and hit the back of the net to put the away side 1-0 up.

Going 1-0 down is often what what sparks a side into life and tonight was no different, it was exactly what Inter needed to wake up and get themselves into the game.

Just four minutes after going 1-0 down, a completely unmarked Edin Dzeko put his side on level terms with a fantastic volley.

Inter continued to press and probe and in the 36th minute, Federico Dimarco put his side ahead with a great free-kick, powering home low and into the corner.

Just six minutes later Inter again benefited from a set piece goal, this time to go 3-1 up. Hakan Calhanoglu put in a superb near post corner which Lautaro Martinez glanced into the back of the net. A poor goal to concede from a Bologna perspective, with some shoddy marking in the box leaving Martinez free.

The second half was more of the same for Inter.

They came out firing and looking to put the game to bed, Edin Dzeko crashed an effort off the crossbar and just a few minutes later Inter did get another. Dimarco found some room before bending a great strike past Lukasz Skorupski to make it 4-1.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 5-1 from the penalty spot after Joaquin Sosa handled in the area and substitute Robin Gosens made it six after 76 minutes, getting on the end of Dzeko's cross-cum-shot.

Ultimately, it was a thoroughly professional and efficient performance from Inter, who managed to score six goals from just seven shots on target.

TALKING POINT - INTER GAINING GROUND

It wasn't just important that Inter won tonight, it was imperative due to the poor results of those teams around them in the table. Earlier today, AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation zone strugglers Cremonese. AS Roma also dropped two points, drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo and Europe-hunting Atalanta could also only take a point against Lecce. Inter knew going into this one that they had been handed a potential boost due to those results, but nothing was won, they had to make sure they held up their end of the bargain by getting all three points at San Siro. The 6-1 victory was a resounding result and sees them leapfrog Juventus, Roma and Atalanta and jump into fourth place. After an inconsistent start to the season, Inter are gaining serious ground on those above them.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - HAKAN CALHANOGLU (INTER)

Hakan Calhanoglu just shades Edin Dzeko and Federico Dimarco for me to earn player of the match tonight. The 28-year-old was fantastic in his 74 minutes on the pitch, providing an assist and converting a penalty. His overall play was impressive too, often looking to knit play together and move Inter up the pitch and into attacking areas. He worked hard off the ball too, making three tackles and winning three of his five duels.

PLAYER RATINGS

INTER: Onana 7, Skriniar 7, Acerbi 7, Bastoni 6, Dumfries 7, Barella 7, Calhanoglu 9, Mkhitaryan 7, Dimarco 9, Martinez 8, Dzeko 8

Subs: Gosens 7, Bellanova 7, Asllani 7, Gagliardini 7, Brozovic 7

BOLOGNA: Skorupski 5, Lykogiannis 7, Lucumi 6, Soumaoro 6, Posch 5, Schouten 5, Medel 6, Barrow 6, Ferguson 6, Orsolini 6, Arnautovic 6

Subs: Sosa 5, Soriano 6, Moro 6, Vignato 6, Zirkzee 6

22' GOAL - BOLOGNA! The away side take the lead! In truth it was a rather bizarre goal! Lucumi stuck the ball, which was going wide, against Lykogiannis and it wrong foots Onana and goes into the back of the net. Lykogiannis didn't know too much about it but it's his goal!

26' GOAL - INTER! Edin Dzeko blasts home first time on the volley! He made that look so easy! A great response from the home side.

36' GOAL - INTER Dimarco wraps a low free kick around the wall and into the bottom corner to put Inter 2-1 up!

42' GOAL - INTER Another set-piece! A fantastic corner to the front post from Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez is there to glance the ball into the back of the net. Awful defending from a Bologna perspective.

48' GOAL - INTER Inter do score another! Just moments after Dzeko rattled the crossbar, Dimarco bends a fine strike into the back of the net and that looks to be game over for Bologna.

59' GOAL - INTER Hakan Calhanoglu makes it 5-1 from the penalty spot! He sends the keeper the wrong way and puts it in the bottom right corner.

76' GOAL - INTER Edin Dzeko clips the ball across the box and Robin Gosens is on hand to fire home! The goal came after more fantastic play from Inter.

KEY STAT: Hakan Çalhanoglu has scored a goal and provided an assist in the same Serie A match for the fifth time for Inter. Since he joined the Nerazzurri - the last season - no player did better than him (five also for Luis Muriel). - @OptaPaolo

