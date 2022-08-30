A stunning volley from Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan move up to 2nd place in Serie A after the Nerazzurri eased past Cremonese 3-1 at the Giuseppe Meazza.

The home side had the better of the proceedings early on, and took the lead in just the 12th minute with a clinical counter attack which all came from a Cremonese corner.

Barella led the charge with the breakaway, playing in Edin Dzeko in the box with a cut-back, but the Bosnian’s shot was saved by Ionut Radu. Unfortunately for Cremonese’s goalkeeper, Joaquin Correa was there to tap-in the rebound.

Inter then doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time as Barella lashed home a spectacular volley from the edge of the box from Hakan Calhanoglu’s chipped pass to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Lautaro Martinez wrapped up the points for the Nerazzurri with fifteen minutes to play after yet another clinical counter attack which saw the Argentine finish well into the bottom corner, before David Okereke scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Simone Inzaghi’s side next come up against their fierce rivals AC Milan this Saturday in the Derby della Madonnina. Meanwhile, Cremonese’s wait for their first points of the season goes on.

