Serie A have appointed their first female referee ahead of the 2022/23 season in an “historic moment” for the league.

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, 31, will begin her role as part of the officiating team for the upcoming season, which starts in August.

Ferrieri Caputi has already made history in Italian football. She became the first female to officiate a top-flight Italian team when she took charge of Cagliari’s Coppa Italia victory against Cittadella in December.

"It's a very beautiful moment,” said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the Italian Referees Association (AIA).

“It's also sad to think that someone should be amazed by the presence of a woman.

"Obviously it's news that Maria Sole will be the first woman in the Serie A pool, and it's a historical moment, but the promotion is an advancement that comes from merit and not from privilege."

Ferrieri Caputi joined the AIA and officiated regional matches until 2015 before she began progressing through the national league system, beginning in Serie D.

