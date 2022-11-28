Juventus have been rocked by the resignation of the club’s entire board, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved.

The Serie A club announced the news following a meeting on Monday.

It comes a year after Juventus confirmed they were cooperating with police after an investigation was launched into transfers at the club.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss, which was a record in Italy.

A statement from Juventus said the board have stepped aside “having considered the centrality and relevance of pending legal and accounting issues” in reference to the ongoing investigation.

“Furthermore, the board of directors’ members, given the centrality and the relevance of the pending legal and technical/accounting matters, considered in the best interest of the company that Juventus provided itself with a new board of directors to address these matters,” added the statement.

Current CEO Maurizio Arrivabene will remain in his role for an interim period.

