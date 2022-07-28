Reports in Italy suggest that Paul Pogba’s knee injury could force him to miss next season’s Qatar World Cup.

Pogba will see a specialist consultant in order to decide on the best course of action for his problem, after it was reported that he had a lesion on his meniscus.

He suffered the problem after limping out of training in Los Angeles with new side Juventus last week, when he suffered pain in his right knee.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered regular spells on the sidelines with various injuries during his time with Manchester United and it appears that he has at least one more serious injury to deal with now he has returned to the Italian team on a free transfer.

Pogba has flown back to Italy to see a specialist and La Gazetta dello Sport reports that he may even miss the rest of the year.

One treatment is to take out a piece of the meniscus, which could lead to an absence of almost two months, and would give him time to regain his fitness for the World Cup with France. However, that option is generally used for younger athletes.

Another choice would be to suture the lesion, but that may leave him out for between four and five months, which would put not just the World Cup in doubt, but the rest of 2022’s games.

Juventus said in a statement: “Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus.

“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation.

“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

The Daily Mail reports that Juventus may now alter their transfer approach, with Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey all linked with an exit. One or more player could now be retained to accommodate Pogba’s enforced absence.

