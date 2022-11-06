Juventus secured a huge win in the Derby D’Italia, beating rivals Inter Milan 1-0.

There was little to separate the two sides in an opening 45 minutes of few chances. Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries had the best opportunities to score but both failed to test Wojciech Szczesny.

But soon after the break Juve went ahead – they broke at speed via Filip Kostic and he set up Adrien Rabiot with the Frenchman finishing brilliantly as he burst into the box.

Max Allegri’s side thought they doubled their lead when Danilo volleyed in from a corner but it was disallowed for handball after a lengthy VAR check.

But eventually they did get a second when Kostic set up Nicolo Fagioli and the youngster netted on his first ever Serie A start.

The win takes Juventus up to fifth in the league above Inter and Roma – they are now two points off the top four.

More to follow.

