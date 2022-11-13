Juventus moved into Serie A’s top three for the first time since the opening day of the season after easing to a sixth league win in a row by beating toothless Lazio 3-0.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who have not conceded in any of those victories, were comfortable throughout, with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny largely a passenger as they jumped above the visitors in the table.

The hosts started brightly, with Moise Kean, full of confidence after scoring three goals in his last four games, making an early burst into the box before dragging a low shot just wide of the far post, while Nicolo Fagioli saw his effort from 20-yards well saved.

Those early chances hinted at an exciting first half, but other than a flurry of yellow cards, three of them in three minutes, little happened until just before the break, when Kean broke onto a delightful ball over the top by Adrien Rabiot and expertly lobbed Ivan Provedel, who came off his line to intercept the pass but got nowhere near it.

The striker doubled his tally for the evening shortly after half-time, although he could hardly miss from just yards out, tapping into an empty net after the goalkeeper had palmed Filip Kostic’s fierce shot straight into his path.

That put the game to bed, and there was plenty of time for Juventus to grab a third, which they duly did when Arkadiusz Milik tapped home from Federico Chiesa’s perfect cross with just moments left.

At the other end, Szczesny was finally tested by Felipe Anderson in injury time, but Lazio put in a worryingly flat performance, a far cry from a run of form that had seen them win seven of their previous nine matches.

TALKING POINT - Pressure easing on Allegri?

The World Cup break could not be coming at a worse time for Juventus, who have fired themselves up the table after a run of six consecutive wins.

A month ago, there were calls for Massimiliano Allegri to lose his job after a terrible start to the season, but they are now back into the top four, giving the Italian a bit of wiggle room.

Their shocking Champions League campaign means the manager is not completely off the hook, but, after consecutive fourth placed finishes in Serie A, confidence is beginning to grow in Turin, especially as the likes of Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa return from injury.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Moise Kean (Juventus). Everton fans will be keenly (no pun intended) watching Moise Kean’s progress in Italy, given he is still on loan at Juventus from the Toffees.

He has now scored five goals in his last five games for the Old Lady, just one shy of the tally he managed in the entirety of last season, and finally appears to be fulfilling his potential.

Now aged 22, the striker, who moved to Goodison for £24.5m back in 2019, opened his account with a beautifully weighted lob and was in the right place at the right time for his second, while he constantly made mazy runs that were almost impossible for the Lazio defence to stop.

PLAYER RATINGS

JUVENTUS: Szczesny 6; Bremer 6, Gatti 6, Danilo 6; Cuadrado 7, Fagioli 6, Locatelli 7, Rabiot 7, Kostic 7; Kean 8, Milik 7. Subs: Di Maria 6, Chiesa 7, Paredes n/a

Subs: Scaglia, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Barbieri, Soule, Miretti

LAZIO: Provedel 6; Marusic 5, Casale 6, Romagnoli 6, Hysaj 6; Milinkovic-Savic 5, Cataldi 5, Basic 5; Romero 5, Anderson 4, Pedro 4. Subs: Antonio 6, Gila 6, Cancellieri 6, Vecino 6, Antonio n/a

Subs: Adamonis, Maximiano, Radu, Kamenovic, Bertini

KEY MOMENTS

43’ GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-0 LAZIO! It's that man again! Moise Kean with a delightfully weighted effort, getting his fourth goal in five games as he lobs over the goalkeeper, who had come out to try and intercept a long ball but got nowhere near it. Deadlock broken!

54’ GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 LAZIO (Kean). It has been coming! Kean couldn't miss though, tapping into an empty net from just yards out after Kostic's thumping effort was palmed straight into his path. Breathing space for the hosts

89’ GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-0 LAZIO (Milik). Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has his goal! Brilliantly play from Chieso down the left, who slides an inch perfect cross to the striker, who can't miss from yards out.

90+3’ TERRIFIC SZCZESNY SAVE. Well, he's had nothing to do tonight, but Anderson unleashes a 25-yard piledriver which the goalkeeper expertly stops, diving high to his right to tip around the post

KEY STATS

Juventus have won six straight Serie A game for the first time since the end of the 2019/20 season

Lazio extend their poor away record against Juventus, whom they have beaten away from home in the league just once in 20 years

