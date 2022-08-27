AC Milan v Bologna live! - All the latest from San Siro as Rafael Leao gives home side early lead!
Serie A / Matchday 3
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 27.08.2022
Live
44'
ONE ADDITIONAL MINUTE
There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half.
40'
CORNER
Hernandez plays in Tonali down the left channel, and he tries to find some space to get in a cross right by the goal-side touchline. However, it is blocked and Milan have a corner.
The set-piece then comes to nothing.
38'
WIDE!
Bologna have another attempt at goal that goes wide! Schouten tees up Arnautovic ahead of him, and the forward takes a few touches towards the right from the centre of the pitch to free himself from the Milan defence. He then opts to have a shot from the edge of the area towards the near post, but the contact is all wrong, and the ball sails wide of the post.
36'
GAME RESUMES
Tonali is back on his feet and the game can continue.
35'
STOPPAGE
Tonali is sitting on the pitch and requires treatment from the physios. The game is temporarily stopped to allow him to get some attention.
32'
CORNER!
De Ketelaere clips another ball towards the back post for Leao to strike, but his first-time effort is blocked and Milan have a corner.
The set-piece comes to nothing as it is delivered deep from Tonali, but there is just too much on it, and Bologna clear.
27'
ANOTHER BIG SAVE!
Skorupski makes another key stop! Leao races up the pitch, and tees up Messias on the right, as the winger advances in on goal. He shoots from a slight angle towards the near post, but Skorupski parries the ball away before Leao misses the rebound - he puts it over the bar!
24'
BIG CHANCE FOR MILAN!
Milan pick the ball up in midfield again and drive forward! This time it is Pierre Kalulu who makes a surging run from deep midfield all the way towards the edge of the area. He then plays it to De Ketelaere to his right, who takes a couple of touches to put off the Bologna defender before he clips it back into Leao's path on the left.
However, he cannot make the most of it as his strike is saved well by Skorupski.
21'
AC Milan
Goal
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! MILAN LEAD!
It's that man Rafael Leao! The winger calmly slots home after a quick break away! De Ketelaere wins the ball back in midfield from Schouten and instantly drives forward with the ball. He tees up Leao to his left, who has underlapped to come more central, and the Portuguese attacker makes no mistake with his right foot from close range.
17'
FOUL!
Free-kick to Bologna from the centre of the pitch after Tonali catches Schouten late on his boot.
The ball towards the final third is cut out and the indirect set-piece comes to nothing.
15'
TOMORI BACK DEFENDING!
Dominguez tries his best to race to catch a ball over the top, but Tomori does well to stop the danger and lets the ball go over the goal-side touchline.
12'
OFFSIDE!
Kasius tries tro play in Arnautovic to try and start a break from deep in their own half of the field, but the striker is brought back for an offside before the move can develop.
10'
POOR FROM HERNANDEZ!
Hernandez strides forward down the left and looks to find Giroud, but Lucumi does well to cut the ball out. The Frenchman then attempts an audacious volley towards goal from range but he ends up hitting it out for the throw on the right-side touchline!
8'
WIDE!
Bologna have another effort at goal, but it goes well wide of the near post! Vignato plays a pass for Schouten, who lays it off for Barrow to once again strike from distance, but his effort is poor and it always curling away from the post. It goes well wide.
6'
FIRST SIGNS OF DE KETELAERE
The Belgian, who is starting for Milan for the first time this evening, shows a glimpse of what he can do. He chases Medel to put pressure on him right by the goal-side touchline, and ends up nicking the ball off of the Bologna centre back. He then attempts to cut it back into the box, but Skorupski gathers comfortably to hold the cross.
4'
TOO HIGH!
Bologna are getting caught playing it out the back here. Tonali nicks the ball around 30-yards from goal, but his looping cross towards the back post is too high for Messias.
2'
WIDE!
Bologna survive an early Milan attack from kick-off! A poor backpass from Lucumi has Skorupski in trouble, and the Bologna goalkeeper scrambles to clear it before Giroud can get there!
They then create a chance of their own, but Barrow's long-range effort goes high and wide.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at a noisy San Siro!
19:40
19:35
TEN MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF
Not long to go here at the San Siro until we get underway.
As for results elsewhere in Serie A, Roma came back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw away at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus.
Their Turin rivals Torino were also in action as they secured a 2-1 win away at newly-promoted Cremonese.