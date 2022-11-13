AC Milan v Fiorentina - Leao puts Milan early, but Barak levels
Serie A / Matchday 15
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 13.11.2022
FULL TIME
AN UNDESERVED WIN THERE FOR MILAN
But it means the reigning champions can have realistic hope of retaining their crown when the league resumes in 2023. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+2'
Own goal
Nikola Milenkovic
Fiorentina
GOAL FOR MILAN!
A freak winning goal for Milan which is so harsh on Fiorentina. Somehow The cross from Vranckx was missed by the Fiorentina keeper and then it deflected in off Milenkovic at the back post.
88'
TOMORI CLEARS OFF THE LINE
Fiorentina could have secured all three points! Ikone's effort went past the Milan keeper but the English defender got back to avert danger.
83'
LEAO DRIBBLES INTO THE BOX
But he is denied by a fine sliding challenge from Gollini.
79'
WHAT A MISS FROM LEAO!
A through-ball towards Origi was diverted to Leao 12 yards from goal with just the keeper to beat but he blazed over the bar.
76'
VRANCKX COMES ON FOR KRUNIC FOR MILAN!
75'
ANOTHER DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LA VIOLA
Terzic and Kouame come on for Barak and Saponara.
72'
ALMOST ANOTHER ACROBATIC GOAL FROM GIROUD
His last goal for Milan was a remarkable scissor kick and this one from Leao's cross may have been even better but on this occasion he made a poor contact with the ball and it drifts wide.
71'
NEARLY AN OWN GOAL FROM KALULU
Nice interplay on the edge of the box involving Barak set up a scoring chance for Jovic but Kalulu got to the ball first and only a lunge to the left from Tatarusanu denied the visitors a goal.
66'
DOUBLE SWAP FOR FIORENTINA
Jovic and Duncan come on for Cabral and Mandragora.
61'
NO PENALTY!
The replay seemed to suggest Tomori just caught the leg first but it was a very close thing. Maybe Ikone running in the path of Tomori rather than the ball before the challenge contributed to the call.
59'
IKONE RACES 40 YARDS TOWARDS GOAL
But he is denied by a sliding challenge from Tomori. They will check whether he got body before ball now.
56'
DEST AND ORIGI COME ON FOR MILAN
They replace Diaz and Thiaw.
52'
FINE EFFORT FROM LEAO
His blistering drive from the corner of the penalty area fizzes just wide of the post.
51'
SAPONARA GETS A YELLOW CARD!
The referee goes back to caution him for a foul earlier in the move.
50'
KALULU SETS UP GIROUD
And his effort almost sneaks past Terracciano who pushes the shot away at the second attempt.
49'
BARAK GOES INTO THE BOOK
He pulled down Hernandez rather unnecessarily.
47'
SAPONARA PLAYS A DANGEROUS BALL ACROSS AREA
But Thiaw is there to clear the danger.
46'
FIORENTINA GET THE GAME RESTARTED
45'
CLEARED OFF THE LINE!
Diaz weaves his way through and gets the ball over the goalkeeper but Venuti makes an excellent clearance to save a goal.