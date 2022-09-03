AC MILAN V INTER MILAN LIVE: DERBY DAY SHOWDOWN SEES ITALIAN GIANTS COLLIDE IN SERIE A
Serie A / Matchday 5
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 03.09.2022
16:10
TEAM SHEETS ARE IN!
Let’s have a look at how the teams are shaping up for this one…the starting elevens have been announced!
AC Milan: Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud…Subs: Mirante, Tatarusanu, Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Kjaer, Thiaw, Adli, Bakayoko, Diaz, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Vranckx, Origi.
Inter Milan: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian, Martinez, Correa…Subs: Cordaz, Onana, Gagliardini, Gosens, Dzeko, Bellanova, Asllani, Acerbi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Carboni.
16:05
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to live updates as Scudetto holders AC Milan take on fierce rivals Inter Milan in Serie A at the infamous San Siro!
The Rossoneri are in sixth place with eight points from their opening four matches, consisting of two wins and two draws. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have three wins and one defeat leaving them in third place with nine points.
This one always produces a spectacle and kick-off is at 1700!
