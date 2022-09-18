Italian Serie A live: Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma entertain high-flying Atalanta
Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Olimpico / 18.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
AS Roma 0-1 Atalanta.
90+3'
YELLOW CARD
Malinovsky goes in the book as the visitors close in on a big win.
Yellow card
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Atalanta
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED
Atalanta are hanging on now as Roma continue to push hard.
89'
ATALANTA CHANGE
Malinovsky on.
Off
Ederson Silva
Atalanta
On
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Atalanta
88'
ROMA CHANCE!
Shomurodov rises at the back post to meet a clipped ball from the right but plants his free header wide.
87'
ROMA CHANGE
Zalewski on.
Off
Gianluca Mancini
AS Roma
On
Nicola Zalewski
AS Roma
86'
YELLOW CARD
Koopmeiners is yet another visiting player to be cautioned.
Yellow card
Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta
85'
AS IT STANDS
Atalanta will move to the top of Serie A with Napoli and AC Milan still to play.
Roma will be four points off the summit in sixth place.
83'
THE PATTERN IS SET
Roma are dominant and continue to probe.
Atalanta are holding firm and looking to counter attack but their forays into the Roma half have been limited for much of this second period.
81'
YELLOW CARD
De Roon halts a rapid Roma attack is quite rightly cautioned.
Yellow card
Marten de Roon
Atalanta
79'
ROMA CHANGE
Shomurodov on.
Off
Tammy Abraham
AS Roma
On
Eldor Shomurodov
AS Roma
77'
YELLOW CARD!
Demiral is the fourth Atalanta player to be cautioned.
Yellow card
Merih Demiral
Atalanta
76'
74'
ATALANTA CHANGE
Lookman on.
Off
Mario Pašalic
Atalanta
On
Ademola Lookman
Atalanta
73'
ROMA ATTEMPTS
Abraham lets rip with a fizzing strike but Sportiello is right behind it.
The hosts come again and Zaniolo jinks in from the right but curves just over the top.
72'
VIDEO: JOSE'S RED CARD
70'
ROMA CHANCE!
Pellegrini with a sight of goal - but it's straight at the keeper!
Meanwhile, the away side counter and Muriel lashes over after cutting in from the left.
68'
ROMA CHANCE
Ibanez meets a right-wing corner but can't keep his thumping effort on target.
67'
ROMA CHANGE
Belotti on.
Off
Nemanja Matic
AS Roma
On
Andrea Belotti
AS Roma