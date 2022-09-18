Italian Serie A live: Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma entertain high-flying Atalanta

Serie A / Matchday 7
Stadio Olimpico / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 18/09/2022 at 18:15 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Mourinho sent off as Roma lose to Atalanta
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL TIME!
    AS Roma 0-1 Atalanta.
    90+3'
    YELLOW CARD
    Malinovsky goes in the book as the visitors close in on a big win.
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    Yellow card
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    90'
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED
    Atalanta are hanging on now as Roma continue to push hard.
    89'
    ATALANTA CHANGE
    Malinovsky on.
    Ederson Silva
    Off
    Ederson Silva
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Fouls1
    Fouls against3
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    On
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    88'
    ROMA CHANCE!
    Shomurodov rises at the back post to meet a clipped ball from the right but plants his free header wide.
    87'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Zalewski on.
    Gianluca Mancini
    Off
    Gianluca Mancini
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Free Kicks3
    Nicola Zalewski
    On
    Nicola Zalewski
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    86'
    YELLOW CARD
    Koopmeiners is yet another visiting player to be cautioned.
    Teun Koopmeiners
    Yellow card
    Teun Koopmeiners
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    85'
    AS IT STANDS
    Atalanta will move to the top of Serie A with Napoli and AC Milan still to play.
    Roma will be four points off the summit in sixth place.
    83'
    THE PATTERN IS SET
    Roma are dominant and continue to probe.
    Atalanta are holding firm and looking to counter attack but their forays into the Roma half have been limited for much of this second period.
    81'
    YELLOW CARD
    De Roon halts a rapid Roma attack is quite rightly cautioned.
    Marten de Roon
    Yellow card
    Marten de Roon
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    79'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Shomurodov on.
    Tammy Abraham
    Off
    Tammy Abraham
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    On target2
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Eldor Shomurodov
    On
    Eldor Shomurodov
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    77'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Demiral is the fourth Atalanta player to be cautioned.
    Merih Demiral
    Yellow card
    Merih Demiral
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks1
    76'
    74'
    ATALANTA CHANGE
    Lookman on.
    Mario Pašalic
    Off
    Mario Pašalic
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Fouls2
    Ademola Lookman
    On
    Ademola Lookman
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    73'
    ROMA ATTEMPTS
    Abraham lets rip with a fizzing strike but Sportiello is right behind it.
    The hosts come again and Zaniolo jinks in from the right but curves just over the top.
    72'
    VIDEO: JOSE'S RED CARD
    70'
    ROMA CHANCE!
    Pellegrini with a sight of goal - but it's straight at the keeper!
    Meanwhile, the away side counter and Muriel lashes over after cutting in from the left.
    68'
    ROMA CHANCE
    Ibanez meets a right-wing corner but can't keep his thumping effort on target.
    67'
    ROMA CHANGE
    Belotti on.
    Nemanja Matic
    Off
    Nemanja Matic
    AS Roma
    AS Roma
    Wide1
    Andrea Belotti
    On
    Andrea Belotti
    AS Roma
    AS Roma