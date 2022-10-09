Roma v Lecce Live: Jose Mourinho's are a goal and a man up early against Lecce
Serie A / Matchday 9
Stadio Olimpico / 09.10.2022
Live
45'
LECCE ON THE BREAK
Ponderous Roma play sees the visitors break at pace. Roma eventually shut things down with an aggressive Vina tackle which the referee deems a foul.
44'
ONE MORE CHANCE FOR ROMA?
The home side are calmly building up from the back again as time ticks down.
42'
DESPERATE LECCE CLEARANCE
Zaniolo was clear on goal but a heroic Lecce tackle denies him.
41'
BIG SAVE FALCONE
Roma look to hit back almost immediately and Zalewski's powerful shot from distance forces Falcone to react quickly.
40'
WOEFUL ROMA DEFENDING
The home side had ample chance to clear the ball before Lecce scrambled home their equaliser.
39'
Goal
Gabriel Strefezza
Lecce
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOAL LECCE
A short corner routine ends with a loose ball in the Roma box which Gabriel Strefezza pounces on to rifle home for the equaliser.
38'
BANDA SKINS HIS MAN
Serious pace from the Lecce winger leaves the Roma defender for dead but the cross is cleared for a corner.
37'
GENDREY DOES WELL
Lecce's best attack yet breaks down on the edge of the Roma box but a great effort from Gendrey wins the ball back for the visitors.
36'
LECCE WASTE POSSESSION AGAIN
The visitors' commitment to their positive style is admirable but they are currently incapable of playing that way without immediately losing the ball.
They don't seem to have a backup plan.
35'
UMTITI ELBOWED IN THE FACE
Zaniolo is perhaps lucky to not be booked there, but Lecce do get the free kick.
33'
LECCE DEFENDING DESPERATELY
This has the feeling of a side defending a narrow lead in the final minutes of a cup tie right now.
32'
LECCE CAN'T KEEP POSSESSION
The visitors are struggling to avoid being overrun as Roma swarm all over them every time they get the ball back.
31'
LECCE CORNER WASTED
The rare chance of an attacking set piece is blown as the corner is overhit and easily dealt with.
30'
LECCE WIN A CORNER
Banda races down the left and squares to Ceesay but his shot is blocked at the cost of a corner.
29'
PELLEGRINI CURLER WELL OVER
With time and space just outside the Lecce box, Pellegrini looks to hit the top corner, but his shot is well wide of the mark.
28'
BELOTTI STILL STRUGGLING
The Roma striker is battling on but he's clearly feeling the effects of the red card challenge.
27'
ZANIOLO HEADS JUST WIDE
Roma are buzzing around looking for that knockout second goal and Lecce are just holding on.
24'
ROPEY LECCE CLEARANCE
The inswinging Roma corner is cleared rather unconvincingly by Wladimiro Falcone in the Lecce goal.
23'
ROMA GET FORWARD AGAIN
With more space to exploit, the home side are wasting no time as they win a corner.
22'
RED CARD LECCE
The visitors are down to 10 men after captain Morten Hjulmand is sent off following a VAR review. His studs definitely struck Belotti's shins, so he can't have a great deal of argument.
Red card
Morten Hjulmand
Lecce
Fouls1
Red Cards1