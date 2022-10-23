Roma vs Napoli live - Jose Mourinho's side take on Serie A leaders in a crunch clash in Rome
Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Olimpico / 23.10.2022
21:51
REPORT: ROMA 0-1 NAPOLI
Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
It's all over! A stunning late strike from Victor Osimhen sees Napoli strengthen their grip on first place in Serie A after a 1-0 win over Roma at a sold out Stadio Olimpico. It's Napoli's 11th win in a row in all competitions which is the longest run in their history. For Roma, it's a missed opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders.
90+4'
NAPOLI FREE-KICK
Kvaratskhelia is fouled and Napoli will surely try and pass their way to the final whistle now.
90+2'
NAPOLI COMING FORWARD NOW
Luciano Spalletti's side continue to try and play their usual possession-oriented way as they look to wind the clock down.
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Roma are piling men forward.
89'
A STUNNING GOAL FROM OSIMHEN
88'
ROMA PUSHING FORWARD
But it's all a bit desperate with plenty of long balls amounting to nothing. The hosts also look very exposed at the back.
84'
MORE ROMA SUBS
Shomurodov is on for Spinazzola as Mourinho goes all out attack. Vina is also on for Karsdorp.
Off
Leonardo Spinazzola
AS Roma
On
Eldor Shomurodov
AS Roma
83'
TWO SUBS FOR ROMA
Matic and El Shaarawy are on for Camara and Mancini
Off
Gianluca Mancini
AS Roma
On
Stephan El Shaarawy
AS Roma
81'
Goal
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
GOAL!! A BRILLIANT STRIKE FROM OSIMHEN!
The league leaders break the deadlock and it is Osimhen with his fourth goal of the season! A long ball over the top from Politano beats Smalling and Osimhen rifles his shot on goal on the half volley which fiercely sweves into the opposite corner! What a goal!
79'
ZANIOLO BROUGHT DOWN
The Italian is dragged down outside the box by Olivera and Roma have a free-kick in a good position. Lobotka, alongside Olivera, is the latest player to be booked for his protests.
Yellow card
Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
77'
SPALLETTI NOW BOOKED
The Italian and Mourinho have both got into the referee's book this evening.
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
On
Gianluca Gaetano
Napoli
75'
GAETANO, POLITANO ON
The duo come on for Zielinski and Lozano.
Off
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
On
Matteo Politano
Napoli
73'
YELLOW FOR IBANEZ
The Brazil international is booked after catching Lozano in the face.
Yellow card
Roger Ibañez
AS Roma
70'
CAMARA HEADS FOR THE SIDELINE
His match could be over as he seems to have picked up an injury.
68'
BIG CHANCES!
Zaniolo's cross into the box is parried away by Meret! Then all of a sudden on the counter-attack Lozano lays it off to Osimhen but he drags his shot wide of Patricio's right post!
63'
SUB FOR ROMA
Abraham, who has had a poor game, comes off for Belotti.
Off
Tammy Abraham
AS Roma
On
Andrea Belotti
AS Roma
61'
ELMAS SHOT BLOCKED!
The best move of the second half so far comes to Elmas! A ball into the box finds the substitute but Smalling gets another block in to stop his shot from hitting the target. Moments later Jesus slashes a shot wide from close range!
58'
YELLOW CARD FOR MOURINHO
The Roma boss is booked for his furious protests on the touchline after Mancini commits a foul.
56'
SUB FOR NAPOLI
Ndombele, who is on a yellow card, comes off for Elmas.
Off
Tanguy N'Dombele
Napoli
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli