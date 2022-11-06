AS Roma vs Lazio LIVE - Felipe Anderson fires Lazio in front after Roma error leads to opener
Serie A / Matchday 13
Stadio Olimpico / 06.11.2022
19:47
That's all from us tonight. You can read our full match report below, featuring man of the match, talking point and more. See you next time!
19:35
THEY LOOK QUITE HAPPY WITH LIFE...
19:15
LAZIO FANS LOVING LIFE
19:02
FULL-TIME! ROMA 0-1 LAZIO
The north side of the stadium goes wild as the full-time whistle blows!
A hard-fought victory for Lazio, who capitalised on Roma's mistake and held firm in defence. Not the prettiest of matches, but they won't care one bit.
Sarri's men are up to third, Roma slide to fifth.
98'
NO LUCK FOR ROMA
Roma keep chucking balls in, Lazio keep knocking them back out.
97'
SMALLING
Romero tries to take on Smalling shoulder-to-shoulder, but is soon crumpled to the ground by a man about twice his size. No foul, he's just bigger!
It's kitchen sink time for Roma, but the minutes are ticking away...
95'
AS Roma
BELOTTI HURT
Belotti is down clutching his head in the box, but he's been patched up. That will add even more minutes...
90'
HOW MANY?!
EIGHT minutes of stoppage time! Lazio fans not happy about that.
88'
AS Roma
TEMPERS BOILING OVER
More screams of frustration from the Roma fans, as a good run is made into the box by Volpato, only for the cut-back to be easily intercepted.
Now there's good old-fashioned handbags going on down on the touchline after Patricio got in a tangle with the Lazio bench while trying to get the ball back quickly.
86'
SS Lazio
ZACCAGNI OFF
One more change for Lazio - Zaccagni off, youngster Romero on.
81'
AS Roma
ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING
A dangerous ball is floated to the back post but Belotti chooses to head it back towards Zaniolo rather than go for goal, and Lazio can clear.
76'
PENALTY APPEALS
Roma want a penalty as El Sharaawy goes down in the box with Cancellieri behind him, but Daniele Orsato isn't having it.
74'
AS Roma
TWO MORE CHANGES
Mourinho goes for broke - Belotti and Matic on, Zalewski and Camara off. Lots of attacking players on the pitch for Roma now.
74'
SS Lazio
WHAT A SAVE!
Lazio threaten on the counter as Cancellieri tears up the right wing and tees up Anderson, but the Brazilian's shot is fingertipped away by a flying Patricio!
Vital intervention from the Portugal international.
71'
SS Lazio
ENTER BASIC
One more change for Lazio. Basic on for Alberto.
71'
AS Roma
FOTI WALKS
Salvatore Foti is the member of Roma staff who was sent off.
70'
SS Lazio
LAZIO MAKE CHANGES
Sarri finally shuffles his pack - on come Hysaj and Cancellieri for Lazzari and Pedro.
Two like-for-like changes that change the look of Lazio's right wing.
68'
RED CARD!
A red card is flashed to someone down in the Roma dugout. It's one of Mourinho's assistants, presumably for dissent. Lots of boos!
67'
AS Roma
CHAOS IN THE BOX
Bodies everywhere in the box as Roma try to scramble the ball home, but Lazio manage to clear.
It's all Roma right now though, they're really pushing.
63'
AS Roma
EL SHAARAWY ON
Another aimless Cristante pass, this time directly out for a throw-in, another angry roar from the stands.
Mourinho turns to his bench again - El Shaarawy is on for Karsdorp. Definitely an attacking move.