ATALANTA V AC MILAN LIVE - TONALI RETURNS TO START FOR CHAMPIONS IN BERGAMO
Serie A / Matchday 2
Gewiss Stadium / 21.08.2022
15'
BALANCED GAME
Atalanta seem to be happy to allow Milan to dictate possession, with the hosts looking to strike quickly on the break.
So far it's resulted in an evenly-balanced game, but we're still waiting on the first major chance to fall.
11'
GOALKEEPERS DO SOME FIELDING
Maignan has to be alert, as the Milan goalkeeper comes charging off his line to punch a dangerous cross clear.
Milan then go up the other end and Hernandez hares after a ball over the top, but he can't quite get there and Musso gathers.
8'
ATALANTA TRY AGAIN
Atalanta get forward again, and Malinovskyi finds some space at the edge of the area, but the midfielder's shot flies a metre wide of the post.
5'
MAEHLE MISSES
Atalanta go close! The Bergamaschi hit on the counter and Malinovskyi threads a pass through to Maehle, but the Denmark international can't set himself properly and blazes a shot over. Great start to this game.
3'
LEAO TRIES AGAIN
Leao is looking very lively already, and gets another shot away.
This time it's on target, but straight into Musso's gloves. Strong, high-tempo start from Milan.
1'
LEAO HAS A GO
Milan immediately threaten after just 20 seconds, as Leao races down the left wing and fires a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle.
1'
KICK-OFF
The ball is rolling in Bergamo, as the hosts get us underway.
19:42
MANCINI IN THE HOUSE
Italy coach Roberto Mancini is in the stands tonight to cast an eye over the Azzurri stars...
19:40
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
It's almost time for kick-off at the Gewiss Stadium...
19:35
THIS WEEKEND'S RESULTS
Quite a few games have already been played this weekend in Serie A, so here's a reminder of the results so far.
Napoli's new signing, 21-year-old Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, is absolutely loving life in Serie A.
- Torino 0-0 Lazio
- Udinese 0-0 Salernitana
- Inter 3-0 Spezia
- Sassuolo 1-0 Lecce
- Empoli 0-0 Fiorentina
- Napoli 4-0 Monza
19:29
INTER CRUISE TO WIN
AC Milan's rivals Inter were in action last night, and cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia at San Siro.
Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku linked up superbly for the first goal in a reminder of the attacking potential of the 'LuLa' strike force - you can read the full report here:
Martinez on target as Inter notch second consecutive Serie A win
19:22
MILAN GO FOR FOUR IN A ROW
Atalanta's 5-0 demolition of AC Milan in December 2019 has often been name-checked as the fixture that sparked the Rossoneri's revival.
They have been a different side ever since that humiliation, also thanks to the impact of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival, and steadily improved to ultimately win last season's title.
Milan have now won each of their last three meetings with Atalanta, after a period of coming out on top in just one of the preceding 11.
Victory tonight would see the Rossoneri record four consecutive victories over their fellow Lombards for the first time since 1996.
19:11
GASPERINI CHANGES TWO
Atalanta kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win at Sampdoria last weekend, but coach Gian Piero Gasperini has decided to make two changes to his team for tonight.
Demiral returns in defence, replacing youngster Okoli, while Malinovskyi starts up front instead of Muriel.
The latter is something of a surprise selection, as the Ukraine international has been heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta in recent days.
Lookman scored from the bench on his Dea debut last weekend, but he has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again here.
19:05
TONALI RETURNS
Stefano Pioli makes just one change to his side from their 4-2 win against Udinese on the opening day.
Tonali returns in midfield following a knock, replacing the injured Rade Krunic.
Brahim Diaz keeps his place ahead of showcase summer signing Charles De Ketelaere after an impressive performance last week, while Ante Rebic starts up front again after bagging a brace against the Zebrette.
19:00
TEAM NEWS
First up, tonight's team lines:
Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Zapata, Malinovskyi
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Rebic
18:56
A BIG NIGHT IN BERGAMO
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage for what promises to be a hugely entertaining clash in Bergamo tonight.
Atalanta host champions AC Milan, with both sides looking to build on opening day victories.
It should be a good one - this fixture often is - so settle in and enjoy some quality calcio in our company.
