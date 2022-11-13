Atalanta v Inter LIVE - Updates from Gewiss Stadium as Dzeko double and Martinez give Inter huge win

Serie A / Matchday 15
Gewiss Stadium
Atalanta
Completed
2
3
Internazionale
Live Updates
Oli Gent
By
Oli Gent
Updated 13/11/2022 at 13:44 GMT
Dzeko brace sees Inter beat Atalanta to leapfrog Juve in table
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
A grand-stand finish to end a poor game. Inter have the three points, and they're into the top four. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE football.
90+3'
FREE KICK, INTER
Won well in his own box by Bellanova from Maehle.
90+2'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
After a blatant hand-ball from Dzeko.
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
90'
Live comment icon
HIGH AND WIDE
Atalanta come forward with menace, and they work it into the left half-space for Lookman. He gets it out of his feet, but curls well over the top.
87'
YELLOW CARD
Andre Onana is booked for time wasting.
87'
TRICKLES OUT
Koopmeiners' delivery is in towards Hojlund as it goes out for a goal kick.
86'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
Skriniar is booked for a hefty challenge on Maehle.
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Correa replaces Martinez.
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Mario Pasalic makes way for Jeremie Boga.
82'
CLOSE!
Maehle chops inside onto his right as he delivers an inswinger, that Hojlund glances over the top.
80'
Live comment icon
Gosens replaces Dimarco.
80'
SUBSTITUTION
Brozovic replaces Calhanoglu.
77'
GOAL!
The resulting corner is turned home, and it's Palomino! Onana can't keep it out, and it's 3-2.
77'
CLOSE!
Koopmeiners' attempt is wide, but it's deflected.
76'
FREE KICK, ATALANTA
Barella is penalised for a handball on the edge of the D. Chance for the hosts, perhaps.
74'
YELLOW CARD
Stefan de Vrij is booked for a pull on Hojlund.
72'
SUBSTITUTION
Acerbi replaces Bastoni.
72'
SUBSTITUTION
Denzel Dumfries puts the ball out of play as he goes down clutching his knee. He's replaced by Bellanova.
