Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of Atalanta v Napoli in Serie A this afternoon.

Serie A / Matchday 13
Gewiss Stadium / 05.11.2022
Atalanta
Napoli
Updated 05/11/2022 at 18:54 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME
Atalanta 1-2 Napoli. Their ninth successive win and Napoli are simply too good.
90+3'
ANOTHER ONE
Eljif Elmas
Off
Eljif Elmas
Alessio Zerbin
On
Alessio Zerbin
90+3'
ONE SUB
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Off
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa
Gianluca Gaetano
On
Gianluca Gaetano
90+1'
FOUR MORE MINUTES
Of this.
Joakim Mæhle
Yellow card
Joakim Mæhle
90'
ATALANTA SEND IT LONG
This is poor stuff for the second-placed side in Serie A.
88'
A SUB I MISSED
Ademola Lookman
Off
Ademola Lookman
Jeremie Boga
On
Jeremie Boga
86'
SOPPY AND DE ROON
Hans Hateboer
Off
Hans Hateboer
Brandon Soppy
On
Brandon Soppy
79'
NAPOLI LOOKING TO HOLD ON
For such an important game, so little has happened in the half.
75'
SIMEONE ON
Victor Osimhen
Off
Victor Osimhen
Giovanni Simeone
On
Giovanni Simeone
71'
MALINOVSKI ON
Mario Pašalic
Off
Mario Pašalic
Ruslan Malinovskiy
On
Ruslan Malinovskiy
70'
ZAPATA ON
Rasmus Højlund
Off
Rasmus Højlund
Duvan Zapata
On
Duvan Zapata
74'
ATALANTA BEING PRESSED
But they are calm on the ball. Subs soon coming, it appears.
71'
TWENTY MINUTES REMAINING
This could prove to be a vital win for Napoli here.
68'
ATALANTA COME FORWARD AGAIN
And win a corner on the right wing.
65'
DOGGEREL
Is a word few people use for liveblogs, but here we are.
61'
SPALETTI INSTRUCTS HIS PLAYERS
He should tell them to do at least one (1) more goal IMO.
58'
HOJLAND BOOKED
For pulling back Lobotka. A minute before Kim had gone into the book.
Rasmus Højlund
Yellow card
Rasmus Højlund
55'
Atalanta
LOOKMAN HITS THE BAR
Meret flaps at a save, it comes to Lookman who sticks out a toe, and the ball comes off Merat and hits the woodwork
52'
THE GAME IS DEAD
And we need the adrenaline of excitement to help it back to life.
48'
LOOKMAN CROSS
But it's overhit and drops out over on the right wing.