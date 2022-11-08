Cremonese vs AC Milan live - Hosts chasing first win as visitors chase down Napoli
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giovanni Zini / 08.11.2022
Live
Live Updates
67'
YELLOW TO VASQUEZ
He dives in on Messias and receives a booking
Yellow card
Johan Vásquez
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
62'
TREBLE CREMONESE SUB
Afena-Gyna, Ghiglione and Ciofani are off, Buonaiuto, Sernicola and Okereke on
Off
Paolo Ghiglione
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Leonardo Sernicola
Cremonese
60'
DOUBLE MILAN SUB
Leao and Kalulu or on for Origi and Thiaw
Off
Divock Origi
AC Milan
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Offsides2
On
Rafael Leão
AC Milan
59'
TOMORI CLATTERS OVER
It's a bit of a shocker from the defender, who eyes glory from 30-yards but smashes well over the bar
57'
HANG ON...
It's being checked for offside against Origi...and it's been ruled out. We stay all square!
56'
GOAL! CREMONESE 0-1 AC MILAN (Origi).
Finally the deadlock is broken! It's not pretty and it's not tidy, but Divock Origi has finally got his goal, bundling home after a shot deflected into his path
55'
LEAO WAITING
The forward has been warming up with intent since the break. Surely it can't be long before Pioli turns to his bench
52'
EASY SAVED FROM FLICKED HEADER
Tonali flicks in a tame header from the edge of the box which doesn't trouble the goalkeeper at all
51'
BITTY START TO THE PERIOD
There've already been plenty of free-kicks given away at the start of the second half, meaning there's been no flow whatsoever
47'
BOOKING TO PAOLO GHIGLIONE
He pulls back Diaz and earns a yellow card
Yellow card
Paolo Ghiglione
Cremonese
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
2nd Half
46'
UNDERWAY AGAIN
Both managers resist the temptation to make any changes at the break. We're underway again!
20:41
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF-TIME: CREMONESE 0-0 AC MILAN
We don't even have any injury time as the half ends all square. The hosts will be delighted, whereas their visitors have been frustrated so far
44'
PENALTY?
There are handball claims from Cremonese after a shot from distance clatters into an AC Milan defender, but the referee is unmoved
41'
NEARLY AN OWN GOAL!
The goalkeeper is in the right place at the right time to keep out a free-kick that deflected his way off his own defender, Matteo Bianchetti
40'
ANOTHER EXCELLENT SAVE
Messias absolutely clatters a powerful shot goalwards, but the goalkeeper is there to stop him again. He's been superb so far
37'
SUPERB SAVE
This time AC force a corner from the right and it's met by Malick Thiaw, who sends a thumping header goalwards, only for Carnesecchi to acrobatically beat it clear. That's the closest we've come to a goal
34'
MESSIAS HEADS WIDE
A corner comes in from the AC left, but Messias' contact is poor and it bounces high and wide
33'
WHY DOESN'T HE SHOOT?
Sandro Tonali makes a good run into the area and he's superbly picked out, but instead of lashing the ball goalwards, he plays a pass across goal to Origi, only for the defence to cut it out. He surely had to have a go there