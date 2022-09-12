Empoli v Roma live - Jose Mourinho’s off-form side pegged back in Serie A clash at Stadio Carlo Castellani
Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Carlo Castellani / 12.09.2022
Live
63'
EMPOLI CHANGE
Akpa Akpro on.
63'
EMPOLI CHANGE
Bajrami on.
62'
ROMA STILL STRUGGLING TO SOLVE THIS PUZZLE
It surely won't be long until Mourinho turns to his bench. The visitors are huffing and puffing but not really sohwing much quality.
60'
YELLOW CARD!
Ismajli cautioned for a foul on Pellegrini.
57'
EMPOLI CHANCE
The home team spring forward down the right. It's fired in low towards Satriano, who gets there first but can't flick his shot in at the near post.
53'
ROMA SHOWING MORE URGENCY SINCE THE RESTART
The away team are playing with a far greater tempo since Mourinho had his half-time say.
Empoli's defence are coming under more pressure, but will it tell?
51'
EMPOLI CHANGE
Parisi off, Cacace on.
49'
OFF THE LINE!
Ibanez climbs well to meet Pellegrini's clipped cross from the right, but his fine header is brilliantly hacked off the line.
48'
47'
DID MOURINHO LAY DOWN THE LAW?
There's no doubt Roma need a win here to stem the recent criticism.
The Portuguese coach won't have been happy with what he saw in the final half an hour of that half. Will they step it up in this second period?
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF!
Empoli get us back underway.
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF TIME
Empoli 1-1 Roma.
45'
ROMA GET WHAT THEY DESERVE
The away side could have been more proactive and looked to get the second goal following Dybala's opener, but they sat back and pretty much invited Empoli to create openings.
43'
Goal
Filippo Bandinelli
Empoli
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! EMPOLI 1-1 ROMA
Filippo Bandinelli stoops to meet a bouncing cross from the right and guide a superb header into the bottom corner.
39'
ROMA HOPING FOR HALF TIME
The visitors just haven't got out of first gear. Empoli have grown in belief as the half as worn on and it's Mourinho who will want to get his team in for a pep talk at the interval.
36'
OPTA STAT
Dybala has scored 27 goals from outside the box in Serie A, since his debut in the competition in September 2012 no other player has scored more (27, like Mertens).
34'
VIDEO: DYBALA'S DELIGHT
32'
ROMA CHANCE!
Cristante miss-times his header attacking a right-wing corner and sees the ball hit his shoulder and fly wide.
31'
ROMA CHANCE!
Pellegrini sees a low shot well saved after Spinazzola and Dybala had combined neatly to release him on the left side of the area.
30'
Image credit: Getty Images