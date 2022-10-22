Fiorentina v Inter Milan LIVE - Nicolo Barella goal in 90 seconds and Laurtaro Martinez wonder strike give Inter dream start
Serie A / Matchday 11
Stadio Artemio Franchi / 22.10.2022
Live
73'
Penalty
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-3 INTER MILAN (MARTINEZ)
Martinez restores Inter's lead from the spot! He smashes an effort from 12 yards into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season.
72'
INTER PENALTY!
Wow! The penalty has been given.
71'
VAR WILL HAVE A LOOK
Martinez breaks through and Terracciano comes steaming off his line to bring the Argentine down, but the goalkeeper gets the smallest of touches.
70'
MARTINEZ BROUGHT DOWN IN THE BOX!
But he's offisde, just.
65'
HUGE SAVE TERRACCIANO!
Barella breaks through and has a strong effort denied by the Fiorentina goalkeeper.
63'
DZEKO ON FOR INTER
Off
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
On
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
62'
IKONE LEVELS THE GAME!
It's a superb finish from the substitute! He tried it once in the first half, but this time he hits the sweet spot as he executes it perfectly. He cuts inside on his left foot, and curls the ball with a lofted effort above Onana and into the top left corner.
60'
Goal
Jonathan Ikoné
Fiorentina
GOAL! FIORENTINA 2-2 INTER MILAN (IKONE)
Fiorentina complete the comeback on the hour mark!
59'
HUGE FIORENTINA CHANCE!
How has that not gone in? The ball is fizzed across by Kouame but Ikone, Cabral and Bonaventura all miss it!
56'
BARELLA THE LATEST TO GO IN THE BOOK
Yellow card
Nicolò Barella
Internazionale
55'
MARTINEZ ISN'T QUICK ENOUGH
The ball drops in front of goal but Terracciano is quicker off his line than Martinez is to react, and the goalkeeper scrambles to get both hands firmly on it.
54'
AMRABAT BOOKED
He takes out Dimarco and Inter have a free-kick in a decent position.
Yellow card
Sofyan Amrabat
Fiorentina
52'
JOVIC INTRODUCED
Two strikers on the pitch now for Fiorentina who are chasing an equaliser.
Off
Alfred Duncan
Fiorentina
On
Luka Jovic
Fiorentina
50'
DIMARCO PRODUCES A TEASING CROSS
He slips a ball across the six-yard box but there are no yellow shirts inside the danger area to meet it as Fiorentina get away with another Inter chance.
The host's need to be careful they don't suffer a repeat of the first half.
48'
INTER COME CLOSE!
Martinez is causing problems already. He gets his head on a corner at the front post and forces a smart save out of Terracciano.
2nd Half
45'
BACK UNDERWAY!
The leaders get the second half action started.
20:48
STAT - MARTINEZ IN FINE FORM
20:44
LATE DRAMA AT STAMFORD BRIDGE
It ended all square in the Premier League this afternoon between Chelsea and Manchester United, with both sides netting late on.
End of 1st Half
45'+3
HALF TIME
What a first 45 minutes! Inter lead 2-1 at the break.
45'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Three minutes of additional time to be played at the end of an entertaining first half!