Hellas Verona v Juventus LIVE - Moise Kean opens scoring as Juventus target Champions League spot

Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi / 10.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/verona/teamcenter.shtml
Hellas Verona
Completed
0
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 10/11/2022 at 19:55 GMT
    19:55
    MATCH REPORT - KEAN SCORES TO LIFT JUVENTUS THIRD IN SERIE A HUNT
    Kean fires Juve past Hellas Verona and up to third
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+6
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME!
    Juventus hold on to go third! It ends 1-0 to the visitors.
    90'+4
    VERDI FIRES OVER!
    Sandro might have sacrificed himself for three points there. Lasagna was through on goal when the substitute brought him down. Verdi's free-kick is well over and wasted.
    90'+2
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD JUVENTUS!
    Substitute Sandro is sent off for a last-man challenge on Lasagna! It's just outside the box, so just a free kick for Verona.
    Alex Sandro
    Red card
    Alex Sandro
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Red Cards1
    90'+1
    INTO ADDED TIME
    There will be five minutes of added time at the end of the second half.
    90'
    DI MARIA ISN'T TOO FAR AWAY!
    He strikes the ball on the volley at a tight angle but drags it just wide as it fizzes across the goalmouth.
    85'
    NO PENALTY!
    The referee chalks it off after consulting the monitor. Replay's show Bonucci - ever so slightly - got the first touch. He's a lucky boy, but it's probably the right call.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY VERONA!
    Drama! Bonucci's high boot catches Verdi's boot as he looks to pull the trigger!
    VAR are checking.
    81'
    Live comment icon
    SANDRO CAUTIONED
    He's only been on the pitch two minutes.
    Alex Sandro
    Yellow card
    Alex Sandro
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    79'
    SANDRO ON FOR JUVENTUS
    Juan Cuadrado
    Off
    Juan Cuadrado
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Free Kicks2
    Alex Sandro
    On
    Alex Sandro
    Juventus
    Juventus
    78'
    Live comment icon
    HENRY ALSO INTRODUCED IN A VERONA DOUBLE CHANGE
    Milan Djuric
    Off
    Milan Djuric
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Thomas Henry
    On
    Thomas Henry
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    78'
    Live comment icon
    GUNTER ON
    Pawel Dawidowicz
    Off
    Pawel Dawidowicz
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls4
    Wide2
    Free Kicks1
    Koray Günter
    On
    Koray Günter
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    77'
    NO PENALTY
    VAR wants no further action. Play on.
    75'
    BIG SHOUT FOR HANDBALL!
    Verona want a penalty! And it will be checked. Veloso fires the ball into the box and takes a deflection off of Dawidowicz before it looks to strike Danilo's arm.
    73'
    DI MARIA ALMOST BREAKS THROUGH!
    Verona make a mess of things at the back but Terracciano recovers well. Di Maria is straight down his throat and snatches the ball off of him, but his touch was too heavy as Montipo was able to come out and collect.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    VERONA SUB
    Not much to report in the last ten minutes, except substitutions. Each side have made three changes.
    Yayah Kallon
    Off
    Yayah Kallon
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Simone Verdi
    On
    Simone Verdi
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    69'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER CHANGE
    Di Maria comes on.
    Moise Kean
    Off
    Moise Kean
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Ángel Di María
    On
    Ángel Di María
    Juventus
    Juventus
    65'
    Live comment icon
    VELOSO INTRODUCED
    Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari
    Off
    Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Offsides1
    Free Kicks1
    Miguel Veloso
    On
    Miguel Veloso
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    65'
    Live comment icon
    THE HOSTS ALSO MAKE TWO SUBS
    Josh Doig
    Off
    Josh Doig
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    Fouls against1
    Darko Lazovic
    On
    Darko Lazovic
    Hellas Verona
    Hellas Verona
    63'
    Live comment icon
    MIRETTI ALSO ON
    Nicolò Fagioli
    Off
    Nicolò Fagioli
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Fabio Miretti
    On
    Fabio Miretti
    Juventus
    Juventus