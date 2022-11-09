Inter v Bologna LIVE: Six of the best for Inter
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 09.11.2022
- E. Dzeko(26')
- F. Dimarco(36', 48')
- L. Martínez(42')
- H. Çalhanoglu(59' PEN)
- R. Gosens(76')
- C. Lykogiannis(22')
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
A fantastic night at San Siro for Inter.
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDITIONAL TIME
90'
CLOSE TO 7!
Bellanova gets on the end of a Gosens cross to fire a header goalwards but it's deflected out for a corner.
87'
COASTING TO VICTORY
Inter are running the clock down now, they've completed nearly double the amount of passes as Bologna in this second half (278 - 155)
84'
Internazionale
MAGIC MAN HAKAN
83'
A TRAINING GAME
The last fifteen or so minutes have played out like a training match, Bologna are completely unwilling to counter due to the risk of being hit on the break, Inter happy to knock it about without pressure.
81'
EFFICIENCY
Inter have had seven shots on target and scored six times! Unbelievable efficiency in front of goal.
79'
A CLINIC
Inter have been superb, particularly in the second half. They are now knocking the ball around expertly looking for gaps to exploit. Bologna have been unable to do anything going forward.
76'
Goal
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
Goals1
On target1
GOAL - INTER
Edin Dzeko clips the ball across the box and Robin Gosens is on hand to fire home! The goal came after more fantastic play from Inter.
74'
SUBSTITUTION - INTER
Gagliardini is on for Barella.
Off
Nicolò Barella
Internazionale
Assists1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Roberto Gagliardini
Internazionale
74'
SUBSTITUTION - INTER
Asllani is on for Calhanoglu.
Off
Hakan Çalhanoglu
Internazionale
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
On
Kristjan Asllani
Internazionale
74'
SUBSTITUTION - BOLOGNA
Vignato is on for Musa Barrow.
Off
Musa Barrow
Bologna
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wide1
Corners2
On
Emanuel Vignato
Bologna
73'
BOLOGNA ON THE BALL
Bologna have just had their best spell on the ball in the second half but it comes to nothing.
72'
69'
UNLUCKY
Inter knit together a great move but Barella's final ball is too heavy and it's out for a Bologna goal kick.
68'
LOOSE IN POSSESSION
Bologna are giving the ball away constantly, something they've done repeatedly tonight. Thiago Motta will be frustrated at how cheap his side have been in possession at times.
65'
COMFORTABLE
Inter are knocking it about with a confidence now, pulling Bologna players from left to right. Bologna not going forward as often, perhaps due to the threat of Inter on the counter.
65'
OVER
Lykogiannis fires over with his free-kick, good technique but just too much on it.
63'
FREE KICK BOLOGNA
Bologna have a free kick in a dangerous area.
62'
Bologna
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BOLOGNA
Soriano and Zirkzee are on, Arnautovic and Ferguson are off.