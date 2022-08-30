Inter Milan v Cremonese live! - All the latest from Giuseppe Meazza in this Serie A match!
Serie A / Matchday 4
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 30.08.2022
Live
8'
FINAL BALL NOT QUITE THERE FOR INTER
The home side are regularly turning the ball over in the centre of the pitch when Cremonese give it away, but on multiple occasions now, their counter attacks have not materialised. The final through ball forward has always been wide of the mark.
6'
GOES OVER EVERYONE!
Inter apply the pressure. Calhanoglu's corner drifts over everyone in the box. Darmian gets a hold of the ball to put it in the area for a second time with a low ball, but Aiwu clears his lines.
3'
NARROWLY WIDE!
Dimarco opts to take the free-kick rather than Calhanoglu and the Italian goes very close! He curls it over the wall but it narrowly sails wide of the post. Great chance!
2'
FOUL!
Inter have a free-kick in a dangerous position after Bianchetti trips Barella. Calhanoglu stands over this from around 30-yards out.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here! Cremonese kick us off.
19:40
KICK-OFF IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER
Not long to go here at the Giuseppe Meazza!
19:35
AFENA-GYAN SIGNS FOR CREMONESE
The 19-year-old Ghana international joined the Lombardy-based side from Roma a couple of days ago, in what was a high-profile coup for the newly-promoted side.
Gyan, who progressed well under Jose Mourinho at Roma, wrote this on Instagram after making the switch: "I'm delighted to continue my development at Cremonese. Ready to help the club achieve its vision."
19:30
INTER HAVE HISTORIC WINNING RECORD
Inter Milan have won 11 of their 14 top-flight meetings against Cremonese (D2, L1). Seven of those matches resulted in clean sheets.
19:25
19:20
CREMONESE STILL SEARCHING FOR FIRST POINTS
As for tonight's visitors, Massimilliano Alvini's side are still searching for their first points of the season after losing 2-1 to Torino last time out.
I Grigiorossi are one of two sides - alongside Monza - to not have any points on the board so far in Serie A. The newly-promoted side's schedule does not get any easier this evening as they head to the Giuseppe Meazza.
19:15
NO LUKAKU FOR INTER
Romelu Lukaku still remains sidelined for Inter with a thigh injury and may even miss the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan this weekend.
The Nerazzurri are also without Dalbert and Gabriel Brazao tonight.
19:10
Cremonese
U.S. CREMONESE TEAM NEWS
Cremonese: Radu, Aiwu, Pickel, Ascacibar, Bianchetti, Ghiglione, Escalante, Quagliata, Lochoshvili, Okereke, Dessers.
Subs: Valeri, Vasquez, Baez, Ciofani, Buonaiuto, Di Carmine, Saro, Sernicola, Castagnetti, Ravanelli, Chiriches, Sarr, Milanese, Tsadjout, Zanimacchia.
19:05
INTER MILAN TEAM NEWS
Inter: Handanovic, Skriniar, de Vrij, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian, Dzeko, Correa.
Subs: Cordaz, Onana, Gagliardini, Gosens, Martinez, Bellanova, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, D'Ambrosio, Agoume, Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Bastoni.
19:00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of this evening's Serie A match between Internazionale and Cremonese at the Giuseppe Meazza.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images