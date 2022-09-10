Serie A live updates: Inter Milan hoping to return to form at home Torino
Serie A / Matchday 6
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 10.09.2022
16.30
TORINO AIMING TO PROLONG INTER'S STRUGGLES
"We’ll travel to Milan and fight to get a result. Even though we know we’re facing a team that are coming off of losing in the derby and are full of quality. We know it will be a difficult match.”
Torino assistant manager Matteo Paro spoke to the press ahead of the contest with head coach Ivan Juric suffering with pneumonia.
16.25
THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED STARTING XIs - INTER: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez… /// TORINO: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Vojvoda; Seck, Vlasic; Sanabria.
16.20
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to our live updates of the Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Torino.
The eighth-placed Nerazzurri are looking to get back to winning ways following defeat in the Derby della Madonnina and a home loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.
They host Torino, who have been beaten in just one of their first five league matches and sit one point above Inter in sixth spot.
Kick off 17.00 BST.
