Juventus vs Bologna live: Updates as Juve look to end run of five games without a win

Serie A / Matchday 8
Juventus Stadium / 02.10.2022
Juventus
Completed
3
0
Bologna
    Matt Jones
    Updated 02/10/2022 at 20:42 GMT
    21:42
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right - that's us done for the evening, but if you missed any of the action, you can catch our full report here! Enjoy the final couple of hours of your weekend!
    Juventus roll past Bologna with Kostic, Vlahovic and Milik on target
    21:37
    THE MILIK THUNDERBOLT
    Here's the third goal that well and truly killed the game off
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 3-0 BOLOGNA
    After a month without a win, Juve bounce back to form. They were clinical and dominant after the break, but it would be a stretch to say that was the case before the break. Either way, it's an important three points
    90+2'
    YELLOW CARD TO SOSA
    The full-back picks up the first booking of the game, and rightly so for a cynical tackle
    90+1'
    CUADRADO SHOOTS WIDE
    It's a powerful effort from the former Chelsea man, but he can't find the target from a tight angle
    90+1'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    We're going to have two minutes added on
    90'
    MIRETTI PENALTY APPEALS
    He goes down in the box, but it's a little bit soft and gets waved away
    88'
    JUST WIDE FROM SANDRO
    The full-back, who has been really impressive, is picked out at the back post and hooks a fierce shot just wide
    86'
    AEBISCHER CLATTERS OVER
    Whistles and jeers from the Juventus fans greet that one - a volley skied so high it would clear many a stadium
    84'
    ORSOLINI FIRES WIDE
    Well, that was a bit greedy. He could have pulled it back to Arnautovic, who's not impressed, but instead curls well wide
    81'
    FINAL JUVE SUB
    Moise Kean comes on for the impressive Milik
    77'
    A COUPLE OF CHANGES FOR BOLOGNA TOO
    They bring on the young Scot Lewis Ferguson, as well as Michael Aebischer, with Jerdy Schouten and Roberto Soriano withdrawn
    77'
    JUVE SUB
    Rabiot's night is over. He's replaced by Di Sciglio. Meanwhile Locatelli is replaced by Fabio Miretti
    75'
    CAMBIASO SHOT DEFLECTS WIDE
    The midfielder, on as a sub, is on loan from Juve! He wouldn't have been popular if he'd scored that one after chesting down and seeing his shot blocked out for a corner
    72'
    RABIOT SHOT SAVED
    The midfielder lets rip from 25-yards, but the effort is a bit of a daisy cutter and gets comfortably saved
    71'
    OFF THE POST!
    Vlahovic meets a corner with a thumping header that cannons back off the woodwork
    68'
    VLAHOVIC CLIPS WIDE
    The forward makes a brilliant run, but his dinked finish drifts wide when he should have been hitting the back of the net
    66'
    GAME OVER?
    Bologna were unlikely to trouble Juve from the moment the first went in, but their heads have well and truly dropped now. There was less than four minutes between those two goals, and it's completely killed the game off
    62'
    GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-0 BOLOGNA. MILIK STRIKES!
    The floodgates are open! Milik absolutely batters a volley into the back of the net from inside the box. The 'keeper has no chance. That is a thunderbolt.
    61'
    BOLOGNA CHANGES AS WELL
    And now two changes for Bologna - De Silvestri and Dominguez are off, replaced by Medel and Cambiaso
