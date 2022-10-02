Juventus vs Bologna live: Updates as Juve look to end run of five games without a win
Serie A / Matchday 8
Juventus Stadium / 02.10.2022
21:42
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right - that's us done for the evening, but if you missed any of the action, you can catch our full report here! Enjoy the final couple of hours of your weekend!
21:37
THE MILIK THUNDERBOLT
Here's the third goal that well and truly killed the game off
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: JUVENTUS 3-0 BOLOGNA
After a month without a win, Juve bounce back to form. They were clinical and dominant after the break, but it would be a stretch to say that was the case before the break. Either way, it's an important three points
90+2'
YELLOW CARD TO SOSA
The full-back picks up the first booking of the game, and rightly so for a cynical tackle
Yellow card
Joaquin Sosa
Bologna
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
90+1'
CUADRADO SHOOTS WIDE
It's a powerful effort from the former Chelsea man, but he can't find the target from a tight angle
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME
We're going to have two minutes added on
90'
MIRETTI PENALTY APPEALS
He goes down in the box, but it's a little bit soft and gets waved away
88'
JUST WIDE FROM SANDRO
The full-back, who has been really impressive, is picked out at the back post and hooks a fierce shot just wide
86'
AEBISCHER CLATTERS OVER
Whistles and jeers from the Juventus fans greet that one - a volley skied so high it would clear many a stadium
84'
ORSOLINI FIRES WIDE
Well, that was a bit greedy. He could have pulled it back to Arnautovic, who's not impressed, but instead curls well wide
81'
FINAL JUVE SUB
Moise Kean comes on for the impressive Milik
Off
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Moise Kean
Juventus
77'
A COUPLE OF CHANGES FOR BOLOGNA TOO
They bring on the young Scot Lewis Ferguson, as well as Michael Aebischer, with Jerdy Schouten and Roberto Soriano withdrawn
Off
Roberto Soriano
Bologna
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Corners1
On
Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
77'
JUVE SUB
Rabiot's night is over. He's replaced by Di Sciglio. Meanwhile Locatelli is replaced by Fabio Miretti
Off
Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
Fouls against4
Wide1
Free Kicks6
On
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
75'
CAMBIASO SHOT DEFLECTS WIDE
The midfielder, on as a sub, is on loan from Juve! He wouldn't have been popular if he'd scored that one after chesting down and seeing his shot blocked out for a corner
72'
RABIOT SHOT SAVED
The midfielder lets rip from 25-yards, but the effort is a bit of a daisy cutter and gets comfortably saved
71'
OFF THE POST!
Vlahovic meets a corner with a thumping header that cannons back off the woodwork
68'
VLAHOVIC CLIPS WIDE
The forward makes a brilliant run, but his dinked finish drifts wide when he should have been hitting the back of the net
66'
GAME OVER?
Bologna were unlikely to trouble Juve from the moment the first went in, but their heads have well and truly dropped now. There was less than four minutes between those two goals, and it's completely killed the game off
62'
Goal
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
GOAL! JUVENTUS 3-0 BOLOGNA. MILIK STRIKES!
The floodgates are open! Milik absolutely batters a volley into the back of the net from inside the box. The 'keeper has no chance. That is a thunderbolt.
61'
BOLOGNA CHANGES AS WELL
And now two changes for Bologna - De Silvestri and Dominguez are off, replaced by Medel and Cambiaso
Off
Nicolás Domínguez
Bologna
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Gary Medel
Bologna