JUVENTUS V EMPOLI LIVE - Updates from the Allianz Stadium as the Old Lady look to close gap on top six
Serie A / Matchday 11
Juventus Stadium / 21.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
65'
SUBSTITUTION
Paredes replaces McKennie.
65'
SUBSTITUTION
Arek Milik replaces Vlahovic.
65'
NO GOAL!
It's ruled offside, it won't count.
65'
OFFSIDE?
VAR are checking it...
64'
GOAL!
It's three, and after wonderful work from Locatelli, Kostic delivers an exceptional cross that is nodded home brilliantly by Kean.
63'
CLOSE!
Kostic collects the ball after a loose touch from Kean, but he shanks well wide of the near post.
62'
SUBSTITUTION
Baldanzi is also on for Satriano.
62'
SUBSTITUTION
Pjaca is replaced by Bajrami.
61'
HOUR PLAYED
And it's still a relatively low-key affair here.
58'
YELLOW CARD
Adrien Rabiot is also booked.
58'
HOW DO EMPOLI RESPOND?
There's a layer of animosity to this game now as tempers flare, but the referee has a word and will book Satriano for his actions.
56'
Goal
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
GOAL!
It's two, and the Cuadrado corner is met by Weston McKennie who doubles the lead! The American powers home from the outswinger, and it's 2-0.
54'
CORNER, EMPOLI
Satriano wins the set play for the visitors off Danilo after good hold-up play. It's worked short, but any momentum is gone as Empoli work it into the box slowly. Luperto tries a pot-shot that tamely trickles into the gloves of the keeper.
52'
SLOW TEMPO
Juve are controlling proceedings, but the pace of the game is far too slow. It's allowing Empoli countering opportunities, but on the other hand, Juve come forward through Rabiot, whose cross is well delivered into Kean, but Vicario deals with it.
48'
FREE KICK, EMPOLI
Bonucci fouls Bandenelli.
47'
CORNER, JUVE
Kostic's delivery is well dealt with by Vicario.
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF
We're back underway.
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
Juve are ahead, just. Kean's early strike has them in the driving seat of a drab game so far. We'll be back in 15.
45'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
44'
CORNER, EMPOLI
The visitors aren't going away here. Bonucci is down holding his leg, after he went down alone. The corner will be delayed slightly.