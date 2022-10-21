JUVENTUS V EMPOLI LIVE - Updates from the Allianz Stadium as the Old Lady look to close gap on top six

Serie A / Matchday 11
Juventus Stadium / 21.10.2022
Live

Juventus
Second half
2
0
66'

Empoli
    Live Updates
    Oli Gent
    By
    Oli Gent
    Updated 21/10/2022 at 20:08 GMT
    65'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Paredes replaces McKennie.
    65'
    SUBSTITUTION
    Arek Milik replaces Vlahovic.
    65'
    NO GOAL!
    It's ruled offside, it won't count.
    65'
    OFFSIDE?
    VAR are checking it...
    64'
    GOAL!
    It's three, and after wonderful work from Locatelli, Kostic delivers an exceptional cross that is nodded home brilliantly by Kean.
    63'
    CLOSE!
    Kostic collects the ball after a loose touch from Kean, but he shanks well wide of the near post.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Baldanzi is also on for Satriano.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Pjaca is replaced by Bajrami.
    61'
    HOUR PLAYED
    And it's still a relatively low-key affair here.
    58'
    YELLOW CARD
    Adrien Rabiot is also booked.
    58'
    Live comment icon
    HOW DO EMPOLI RESPOND?
    There's a layer of animosity to this game now as tempers flare, but the referee has a word and will book Satriano for his actions.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL!
    It's two, and the Cuadrado corner is met by Weston McKennie who doubles the lead! The American powers home from the outswinger, and it's 2-0.
    54'
    CORNER, EMPOLI
    Satriano wins the set play for the visitors off Danilo after good hold-up play. It's worked short, but any momentum is gone as Empoli work it into the box slowly. Luperto tries a pot-shot that tamely trickles into the gloves of the keeper.
    52'
    SLOW TEMPO
    Juve are controlling proceedings, but the pace of the game is far too slow. It's allowing Empoli countering opportunities, but on the other hand, Juve come forward through Rabiot, whose cross is well delivered into Kean, but Vicario deals with it.
    48'
    FREE KICK, EMPOLI
    Bonucci fouls Bandenelli.
    47'
    CORNER, JUVE
    Kostic's delivery is well dealt with by Vicario.
    2nd Half
    45'
    KICK OFF
    We're back underway.
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    HALF TIME
    Juve are ahead, just. Kean's early strike has them in the driving seat of a drab game so far. We'll be back in 15.
    45'
    TWO ADDED MINUTES
    44'
    CORNER, EMPOLI
    The visitors aren't going away here. Bonucci is down holding his leg, after he went down alone. The corner will be delayed slightly.