Juventus v Inter Milan: Live Serie A updates as Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli score for Max Allgeri's side

Serie A / Matchday 13
Juventus Stadium / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
    Alex Smith
    By
    Alex Smith
    Updated 06/11/2022 at 21:40 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FT: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
    Juventus have done it - after a close first half a fantastic counter opened the scoring as Rabiot converted Kostic's great run and pass then academy graduate Fagioli netted to confirm the win.
    It's a huge three points and Juve after a bad start are happy again - pressure off Allegri for now as tactically they were superb frustrating Inter throughout.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+5'
    KEEP THE BALL
    Ole's coming out from the Juve fans after cheers when Dzeko lost the ball.
    90+3'
    GREAT CLEARANCE
    It bobbles through in a scramble and Martinez is ready to smash at goal but Bremer boots it off his toes.
    90+1'
    SIX MINUTES ADDED
    Inter are still pushing but Juve are slowing it down - is there any more drama in this game?
    89'
    FANS GO WILD
    The stadium is bouncing - Juve will surely see this out now and incredibly it's a local boy that scores the second - he is just 21-years-old.
    86'
    CHIESA RUSTY
    Chiesa is in - he's 1 vs 1 against Onana and shoots straight at the keeper - rustiness coming back from injury perhaps.
    84'
    Nicolò Fagioli
Goal
    Goal
    Nicolò Fagioli
    Juventus
    Juventus
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    GOAL: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
    His dream comes true - his first Serie A start and he scores. The young man that has come through the youth ranks - Fagioli.
    Kostic again on the break and he picks out Fagioli who scores after it takes a deflection on the way in.
    83'
    PANIC STATIONS
    Juventus are just kicking it out and it's coming straight back. They need to find some control and manage this better.
    81'
    SUBS
    Changes for Inter - Brozovic, Darmian and Bellanova on for Mkhitaryan, Skriniar and Dumfries.
    Miretti goes for the black and whites with Di Maria on.
    80'
    SO DEEP
    Inter are committing so many forward, keeper Onana is playing as high as a centre-back and Juve have all their men behind the ball - there is plenty of time left but it looks like Juventus will look to hang on and maybe try to get another if a counter opens up.
    77'
    OFF THE POST
    Fagioi switches it to Kostic - he takes it down and shoots from a tight angle. It looks to be going in only for Onana to get a fingertip on it and it bounces off the post. Wow what a shot and what a save.
    75'
    WHAT A CHANCE
    Correa slides Martinez in with his first touch after it's poorly given away in the middle by Juve.
    Martinez is in and goes for the near post and Szczesny stops it with his feet - it's not good enough by the normally so clinical striker, Martinez.
    73'
    SUBS
    Dimarco and Calhanoglu off with Gosens and Correa on.
    Milik is also replaced by Chiesa.
    72'
    SMART PLAY
    Barella floats one up to Dzeko who has struggled tonight. The Bosnian takes it down and passes to Calhanoglu and he blasts at goal but it's blocked well by Bremer.
    70'
    VAR DONE WELL?
    Under the laws of the game VAR made the correct decision as it did graze the arm of Danilo - it is harsh but the right decision - a great spot by the VAR officials.
    68'
    YELLOW CARD
    Skriniar puts in a tackle on Sandro and he gets a yellow - he believes his momentum took him into the Brazillian.
    Milan Škriniar
    Yellow card
    Milan Škriniar
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Free Kicks1
    65'
    GOAL DISSALLOWED
    It will NOT stand.
    Juventus are in shock - Danilo can't believe it - it glides across his arm and it is chalked off.
    63'
    Danilo
    Goal
    Danilo
    Juventus
    Juventus
    GOAL: JUVENTUS 2-0 INTER MILAN
    Wow! Juve double their lead. Kostic puts in a cross and Danilo lifts his leg high and it hits his shin and flies beyond a rooted to the spot Onana.
    62'
    KOSTIC AGAIN
    Great from Juventus - Miretti plays a reverse ball to Sandro and he slides Kostic in down the left. He gets the better of Dumfries but his cross is cleared.
    61'
    DE VRIJ HEADS OVER
    The Inter centre-back climbs from a corner but heads a tough chance over the bar.