Juventus v Salernitana live: Juve trail after Candreva gives visitors the lead
Serie A / Matchday 6
Juventus Stadium / 11.09.2022
Live
72'
BOOKING:
Sepe is booked for time-wasting.
Yellow card
Luigi Sepe
Salernitana
Saves by Goalkeeper3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks6
70'
CHANCE!
Vlahovic nods it wide of the near post from Kostic's cross.
66'
CHANCE!
Paredes fires a low effort wide after Vlahovic is on the reciving end of a ferocious challenge from Coulibaly.
64'
GOOD SAVE!
Vlahovic cuts inside from the right and his curlinng effort is turned around the post by Sepe.
62'
DOUBLE SUB FOR JUVE:
Alex Sandro and Fagioli on, for De Sciglio and Miretti, who has faded drastically.
Off
Mattia De Sciglio
Juventus
Free Kicks1
On
Alex Sandro
Juventus
60'
SUB:
As we reach the hour mark, Piatek makes way for Botheim.
Off
Krzysztof Piatek
Salernitana
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
On
Erik Botheim
Salernitana
59'
POOR PLAY:
POOR PLAY: Miretti on two occasions in recent minutes guilty of a heavy touch.
Miretti on two occasions in recent minutes guilty of a heavy touch.
55'
BOOKING:
Piatek,who has been brilliant, is shown a yellow for a high boot on Bonucci.
Yellow card
Krzysztof Piatek
Salernitana
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
53'
WOODWORK!
Vlahovic is through on goal, puts in a cross and Fazio makes a hash of a clearance and hits the post before the offside flag is raised.
51'
Goal
Gleison Bremer
Juventus
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
GOAL FOR JUVE!
Kostic gets the better of Coulibaly and puts in a pinpoint cross for Bremer to head home. Game on!
49'
GOOD PLAY:
GOOD PLAY: Another cross is swung in to the back post but it is just beyond Piatek.
Another cross is swung in to the back post but it is just beyond Piatek.
47'
JUVE CORNER:
JUVE CORNER: Its swung in and missed by everyone. The visitors counter, Piatek crosses it in but no-one is there to convert.
Its swung in and missed by everyone. The visitors counter, Piatek crosses it in but no-one is there to convert.
45'
SUB:
Allegri has hauled off Kean and put on Milik. The hosts are now going with a 3-5-2.
Off
Moise Kean
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF:
We are back underway.
End of 1st Half
45'+3
HALF TIME:
Wow, what a half. The visitors lead through Candreva's opener via his belly and a penalty from Piatek.
45'+2
Penalty
Krzysztof Piatek
Salernitana
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
SALERNITANA SCORE THE PENALTY!
Piatek sends the keeper the wrong way to make it 2-0. What a result this could be!
45'+2
ITS A PENALTY!
The handball is given.