Juventus v Sassuolo LIVE: Di Maria makes debut as Juventus get their Serie A campaign underway
Serie A / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 15.08.2022
Live
1'
EARLY PENALTY SHOUT!
Juventus aren't happy as the referee signals for a goal kick. Alex Sandro gets in behind Mert Muldur, and is brought down as he looks to produce a cross.
1'
KICK OFF
Juventus get us underway in Turin!
19:40
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're five minutes away from the action at Allianz Stadium!
19:36
'CRAZY HOW QUICK WE JUDGE'
19:29
19:20
THE SCENE IS SET...
How will Juventus get on this season?
The club finished a disappointing season in fourth place last campaign, despite acquiring the services of sought-after frontman Dusan Vlahovic in January.
The Old Lady managed to secure Champions League football, but finished 16 points behind Champions AC Milan.
19:12
THE LINE UPS IN FOCUS
Juventus have been forced to switch up their early season plans after Paul Pogba suffered a setback shortly after signing for the club from Manchester United earlier in the transfer window. Bremer and Di Maria make their full competitive debuts for Allegri's side.
Giacomo Raspadori only makes the Sassuolo bench as his future at the club remians uncertain.
19:05
ANGEL DI MARIA STARTS FOR JUVENTUS
Confirmed teams - JUVENTUS: Perin, Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, McKennie, Di Maria, Vlahovic... Subs: Gabriele Garofani, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Rugani, De Sciglio, Fagioli, Soule, Kostic, Miretti, Rovella, Marco Da Graca /// SASSUOLO: Consigli, Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio, Frattesi, Matheus Henrique, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Defrel, Kyriakopoulos... Subs: Pegolo, Russo, Toljan, Marchizza, Ruan, Erlic, Harroui, Obiang, D'Andrea, Raspadori, Ceide, Pinamonti, Alvarez Martinez
18:55
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of the Serie A clash between Juventus and Sassuolo, as both sides kick off their 2022/23 campaigns. Angel Di Maria makes his Juventus debut in Turin as Massimiliano Allegri's side look to bounce back after a disappointing season. Kick off 19:45 GMT.
