JUVENTUS V SPEZIA LIVE - VLAHOVIC SCORES ANOTHER SENSATIONAL FREE-KICK TO PUT HOSTS AHEAD
Serie A / Matchday 4
Juventus Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
36'
CORNER COMES TO NOTHING
It doesn't beat the first man.
35'
SPEZIA CORNER
Bastoni has a dig from range, it takes a deflection and Spezia have a corner.
33'
MEANWHILE IN NAPLES...
While there's a bit of a lull, time to update you on another big game going on elsewhere tonight.
It's all kicking off in Naples. In the space of six minutes, Lecce striker Colombo had a penalty saved, Elmas put Napoli in front, and Colombo made up for his mistake by scoring a screamer from distance to equalise. It's 1-1.
30'
VLAHOVIC HEADS OVER
Another corner for Juve and this time it finds Vlahovic, but the striker heads over.
He's got one goal already, but the 22-year-old looks hungry for more tonight...
28'
VLAHOVIC A DANGER
Juve threaten again as Vlahovic fires a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, but it's cleared for a corner.
Cuadrado swings one in, but Spezia manage to clear their lines.
26'
BODIES ON THE LINE
Spezia are doing a great job of putting their bodies on the line tonight.
Miretti is the latest Juve player to have a pop at goal that doesn't get very far, as another yellow shirt flings itself in front of the ball to stop it in its tracks.
23'
VLAHOVIC ON FIRE
The camera pans to Juve's summer signing Arek Milik on the bench.
The striker must be wondering what he's going to have to do to get in the team ahead of Vlahovic...the Serbian has four goals in four games already.
19'
KEAN CLOSED DOWN
Kean links up well with Vlahovic and dances into the box from the left wing, but his shot is charged down.
16'
SPEZIA CLOSE!
Gyasi races behind the Juve defence to meet a long ball from the right wing and keeps his cool to dink a finish over Szczesny, but the flag is up for offside.
15'
PAREDES KLAXON!
The commentators have just announced that Paredes has arrived at the Juventus Stadium.
15'
CROSS TO NOBODY
Reca wins the ball high up the pitch and fires a dangerous low ball across the Juve six-yard box, but there are no takers for Spezia.
13'
'SPOT THE DIFFERENCE'
12'
COPY AND PASTE
9'
GOAL! VLAHOVIC PUTS JUVENTUS AHEAD
Vlahovic glares goalwards. Takes a deep breath. And does it again!
It's almost an identical strike to his free-kick against Roma. The Serbian curls it around the wall and into the top corner. An outstanding strike.
8'
JUVE WIN FREE-KICK
Rabiot lines up an ambitious shot from distance but it's blocked by the first man.
However, Cuadrado then wins a free-kick on the edge of the box. Vlahovic scored from around here a few days ago...
6
SPEZIA STAND FIRM
Rabiot tries dinking a cross into the box, but it's packed with Spezia players and they clear their lines easily.
Kean then tries to fizz a low ball into the box, but that's dealt with well too.
Spezia''s organisation frustrated Inter for a while in week two of the season, but the Nerazzurri's attacking quality ultimately showed in a 3-0 win.
3'
PATIENT START
Both sides are looking to get settled with periods of low-risk possession.
1'
WE'RE OFF!
The ball is rolling on the Allianz Stadium turf, Juve playing in black and Spezia in their colourful new third kit.
19:40
FIVE MINUTE WARNING
Kick-off is fast approaching...
19:35
PAREDES LANDS IN TURIN
There's some exciting off-field news to report for Juventus fans tonight, as Leandro Paredes has landed in Turin ahead of sealing his move from PSG.
The midfielder waved at the cameras as he left the airport, and he'll soon arrive on loan with the option to buy.