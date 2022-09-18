Monza v Juventus LIVE: Massimiliano Allegri's side look to end four-match winless run
Serie A / Matchday 7
U-Power Stadium / 18.09.2022
Live
27'
EASY SAVE
Vlahovic's approach to shooting has been by-the-numbers so far. From an improbable angle, he fires a tame shot straight at Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.
25'
NICE PASS
Rovella finds Mota with a lovely diagonal ball and his teammate slaloms into the box, but his shot is blocked. Monza get a corner, but Juve clear with ease.
22'
FIRST BOOKING OF THE GAME
... goes to Gleison Bremer, who loses a foot race with Mota out wide and scythes him down while trying to nick the ball.
Yellow card
Gleison Bremer
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
18'
MONZA THREATENING
Patrick Ciurria gets on the end of a low cross from Mota and guides a shot just wide of the upright. Mota was narrowly offside, as it turns out, but Juve still need to tighten up at the back.
15'
OFF TARGET
Vlahovic gets onto a long ball into the box and, from a narrowing angle, lashes a shot into the stands.
12'
BIG CHANCE!
Marlon picks out Dany Mota in the box with an excellent cross from deep. Mota has a free header, but can only balloon it over the crossbar.
11'
ROUTINE STOP
Monza gambol forwards and win a corner. They play it short before Pessina curls a cross-come-shot straight at Mattia Perin, who saves and holds.
9'
JUVE STRUGGLING TO GET GOING
The visitors move the ball from side to side as they look for an opening, but their opponents stay compact. Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti are fouled in quick succession, with Monza keen to break up play wherever possible.
6'
MONZA ON THE FRONT FOOT
A nice passing move from the hosts ends with Matteo Pessina and Rovella combining on the edge of the area, but the latter slightly overhits his return ball and it floats out for a goal kick.
4'
MESSY START
Both sides are struggling to hold onto the ball in midfield. There have been half-chances at either end, with Nicolo Rovella giving Juve a scare with a zipping effort on the volley, but no shots on target so far.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
We're underway at the Stadio Brianteo.
13:55
FIVE-MINUTE WARNING
Kick off is imminent. It's almost calcio time.
13:50
WARM-UPS DONE AND DUSTED
The noise is rising at the Stadio Brianteo. Not long to go, now.
13:35
WARM-UPS IN PROGRESS
Both sides are out on the field running through their final passing drills.
13:25
ALLEGRI UNDER PRESSURE
While Allegri will not be on the touchline today after he was sent off for protesting Arkadiusz Milik's disallowed winner against Salernitana last Sunday, he will still be feeling the heat. Juve have managed just two wins from their first six Serie A games, leaving them eighth in the table, even if they are still unbeaten in the league with four draws.
Defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the Champions League have only deepened the suspicion that Allegri is on borrowed time. He laughed off talk of him losing his job earlier this week, saying: "I'm happy that we're talking about the dismissal of Allegri again, I had missed it a lot. I missed it because it amuses me."
Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time
13:15
MONZA LOOKING TO CAUSE HUGE UPSET
Six games into their first season in Serie A, Monza are struggling badly. They picked up their first point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Lecce last weekend, having lost their opening five games on the bounce.
Juve may not be in the best form, but they are still overwhelming favourites here. Monza will need to put in a huge performance to get a point, let alone three.
13:05
CONFIRMED TEAMS - MONZA: Di Gregorio, Marlon, Mari, Izzo, Ciurria, Rovella, Sensi, Carlos, Pessina, Mota, Caprari. /// JUVENTUS: Perin, De Sciglio, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Paredes, McKennie, Miretti, Kostic, Di Maria, Vlahovic.
13:00
CAN JUVE END FOUR-MATCH WINLESS RUN?
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of Juventus' Serie A clash with newly promoted Monza. Massimiliano Allegri's side have gone four games without a win in all competitions, leaving them in dire need of a victory at the Stadio Brianteo today.