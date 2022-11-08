Napoli v Empoli LIVE - League leaders Napoli ahead as they build on dream start to stretch Serie A advantage
Serie A / Matchday 14
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 08.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:46
MATCH REPORT - NAPOLI WILL BE TOP OF THE TREE AT CHRISTMAS
Napoli claim 10th straight Serie A win to go nine points clear
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME
Napoli win again! It ends 2-0 as Napoli go nine points clear and guarantee their spot at the top of the table for Christmas!
90'+1
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
We're into added time at the end of the second half.
90'
DEMME ALSO INTRODUCED
Off
Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Diego Demme
Napoli
90'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR NAPOLI
Off
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide3
On
Giovanni Simeone
Napoli
89'
Goal
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Corners2
GOAL! NAPOLI 2-0 EMPOLI (ZIELINSKI)
Game over! Another substitute scores, former Empoli player Zielinski produces an exquisite finish to volley home a Lozano cross and double Napoli's lead!
85'
EMPOLI SUBSTITUTION
Off
Razvan Marin
Empoli
Fouls3
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Emmanuel Ekong
Empoli
82'
OSTIGARD TAKES A HIT
After a short stoppage in play, he gets to his feet to continue.
77'
OFF THE LINE!
Empoli are on the ropes! Alberto Grassi hooks away a Osimhen header.
74'
HENDERSON ALSO ON
Off
Tommaso Baldanzi
Empoli
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Liam Henderson
Empoli
74'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR EMPOLI
Off
Filippo Bandinelli
Empoli
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Alberto Grassi
Empoli
74'
RED CARD EMPOLI!
Oh dear! Luperto - on loan from Napoli - is sent off for a second yellow card! It's all gone downhill in a matter of minutes for Empoli.
Red card
Sebastiano Luperto
Empoli
Yellow Cards2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
73'
NAPOLI PUSHING FOR A SECOND
Empoli bravely block two Napoli efforts as the host's raise the tempo!
69'
Penalty
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Penalties1
Penalties Scored1
GOAL! NAPOLI 1-0 EMPOLI (LOZANO)
Five minutes from coming off the bench, Lozano scores from the spot! It's his third goal as a substitute this season, what an impact!
69'
CHECK COMPLETE, REMAINS A PENALTY
Lozano over the ball...
68'
PENALTY NAPOLI!
Osimhen is caught in the box by Razvan Marin and the referee points to the spot! It will be checked by VAR.
64'
ZIELINSKI THE THIRD PLAYER INTRODUCED
Off
Tanguy N'Dombele
Napoli
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
64'
ELMAS IS ALSO COMING ON
Off
Matteo Politano
Napoli
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Corners1
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
64'
TIME FOR NAPOLI TO MAKE SOME ALTERATIONS
It will be a triple change.
Off
Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
63'
OSIMHEN HEADS OVER!
It's a good chance by his standards! He rises higher than anyone else and heads over a cross from the free-kick out wide.