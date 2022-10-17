Sampdoria v Roma - Roma up early with questionable penalty call

Serie A / Matchday 10
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 17.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/sampdoria/teamcenter.shtml
Sampdoria
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 17/10/2022 at 18:27 GMT
    90+5'
    Live comment icon
    ZANIOLO GOAL RULED OUT!
    He was played in just inside the Sampdoria half and coolly rounded the keeper before scoring, only to see the linesman's flag raised.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    COLLEY GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He brings down Zaniolo.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    BELOTTI AND ZALEWSKI COME OFF FOR ROMA
    Karsdorp and Bove come on.
    83'
    BELOTTI ALMOST LATCHES ONTO SPINAZZOLA CROSS
    Good defending body positioning from Bereszynski stops Belotti getting to the cross though.
    82'
    PELLEGRINI PUTS A FREE KICK INSIDE THE SIX-YARD BOX
    But Audero comes out to double fist the ball away.
    77'
    LOVELY RUN FROM ZANIOLO
    A rare bit of quality tonight. He shrugged off one challenge, drew the next defender to him before going past him before nudging the ball just past the far post.
    75'
    Live comment icon
    SABIRI IS THE LAST SAMP SUB
    He replaces Djuricic. El Shaarawy also comes off for Spinazzola.
    72'
    PUSETTO THE LATEST YELLOW CARD
    He was late with a challenge on Mancini.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    ZANIOLO THROUGH ON GOAL
    But Audero saves diving to his right. It probably would have been ruled out by VAR anyway.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    ABRAHAM AND CAMARA COME OFF
    They are replaced by Zaniolo and Matic.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    PELLEGRINI BOOKED FOR DISSENT
    Is getting to that stage of the game where Roma are looking to break the game up and put some pressure on the referee.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    VERRE BOOKED FOR A FOUL ON CRISTANTE
    The referee penalises the Sampdoria substitute for a poor challenge,
    59'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SAMPDORIA
    Verre and Quagliarella come on for Rincon and Gabbiadini. Earlier at half time, Murru and Pusetto replaced Augello and Leris.
    55'
    BELOTTI SHOULD HAVE MADE IT TWO
    He gets beyond the defence but shoots straight at Audero who kicks the ball away.
    50'
    THE GAME IS FOLLOWING A SIMILAR PATTERN
    Sampdoria having lots of possession and territory but threatening little.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    ROMA GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    Live comment icon
    ROMA CRUISING AT PRESENT
    They were lucky to go in front but do not seem like giving up the good fortune.
    45+5'
    GABBIADINI MEETS LERIS' CROSS
    But he doesn't get a good contact on his diving header.
    44'
    SAMPDORIA IN CONTROL BUT DON'T LOOK LIKE HURTING ROMA
    Mourinho's side look typically stingy in defence.
    40'
    ABRAHAM CROSSES FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
    But it is slightly too high for Pellegrini whose header loops high and harmlessly in the air.