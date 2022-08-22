Sampdoria v Juventus LIVE: Vlahovic leads the line for Juventus as they look to secure back-to-back Serie A wins
Serie A / Matchday 2
Stadio Luigi Ferraris / 22.08.2022
ALL EYES ON KOSTIC
The former Frankfurt man bagged seven goals and provided 15 assists in 43 games for the German outfit last campaign, before making the €16 million move to Turin.
He makes his full debut tonight.
THE STAGE IS SET
We're just under half-an-hour from kick-off, and the players have been out inspecting the pitch at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.
SAMPDORIA ARE UNCHANGED
It wasn't an ideal start In Seria A for Sampdoria, they lost 2-0 to Atalanta in thier opening game.
However, Marco Giampaolo has kept the faith in his side and goes into tonight's game unchanged.
Manuel De Luca, Andrea Conti and Simone Trimboli all remain unavailable through injury.
THE LINE UPS IN FOCUS - JUVENTUS MAKE THREE CHANGES
Leonardo Bonucci has a muscular probem and is only fit enough for the bench, whilst Daniele Rugani is given his first start of the season.
Angel Di Maria played brilliantly in Juventus' last game in the 3-0 win over Sassuolo, but suffered a minor setback and doesn't make tonight's squad.
Weston McKennie keeps his place and Adrien Rabiot is also in the team, as new signing Filip Kostic starts his first game for the club.
TEAM NEWS - RABIOT START FOR JUVENTUS, BONUCCI DROPS TO BENCH
Confirmed teams - SAMPDORIA: Audero, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Colley, Augello, Vieira, Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Djuricic, Caputo... Subs: Ravaglia, Contini, Depaoli, Murru, Murillo, Leverbe, Verre, Villar, Malagrida, Yepes, Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. /// JUVE: Perin, Danilo, Rugani, Bremer, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic... Subs: Garofani, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Bonucci, De Sciglio, Zakaria, Fagiolo, Soule, Miretti, Rovella, Kean.
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Juventus' trip to Sampdoria, as Massimiliano Allegri's side look to follow-up their Serie A opening day win with another three points!
Kick off is at 19:45 GMT, and team news is on the way...
