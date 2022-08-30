Sassuolo v AC Milan LIVE: Milan look to continue unbeaten run and go top of Serie A with win at Sassuolo
Serie A / Matchday 4
Mapei Stadium / 30.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
17:03
SASSUOLO RELYING ON BERARDI TO PROVIDE GOALS
The club loaned Giacomo Raspadori and sold Gianluca Scamacca earlier in the window, and have put all their eggs in one basket with Berardi.
He leads the line for the hosts who are looking to make it three games wihtout a loss after a humbling defeat to Juventus on the opening day.
Image credit: Eurosport
16:52
THE LINE UPS IN FOCUS - MILAN HAND OUT OPPORTUNITIES FOR DUO
Kjaer returns to a rotated starting eleven with this weekend's Milan derby in mind. The defender ruptured his ACL nine months ago, and makes his first competitive start since.
Pobega makes his full debut for Milan after returning from his season-long loan spell at Torino.
Image credit: Eurosport
16:44
KJAER RETURNS AND POGEBA MAKES FULL DEBUT
Confirmed teams - SASSUOLO: Consigli, Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio, Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Thorsvedt, Berardi, Pinamonti, Kyriakopoulos... Subs: Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Ayhan, Ruan, Harroui, Obiang, Henrique, D'Andrea, Defrel, Martinez. /// MILAN: Maignan, Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Pobega, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Giroud... Subs: Tatarusana, Mirante, Kalulu, Calabria, Ballo-Toure, Gabbia, Tonali, Adli, Bakayoko, De Ketelaere, Messias.
16:39
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of AC Milan's trip to Sassuolo, where a win could see them top Serie A. Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten so fae this campaign, and they take on a Sassuolo side who are unbeaten in their last two games.
Kick off is at 17:30 BST, and team news is coming up next...
Image credit: Eurosport