Sassuolo v Inter Milan Live! - All the latest as Edin Dzeko puts Inter back in front!
Serie A / Matchday 9
Mapei Stadium / 08.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: SASSUOLO 1-2 INTER MILAN
That's full-time here at the Mapei Stadium as Inter Milan recover from two straight Serie A defeats to win against Sassuolo. That is a big win for the Nerazzurri, and for Simone Inzaghi.
90+4'
Sassuolo
YELLOW CARD
Tressoldi is booked shortly after coming on after a late challenge on Dzeko.
Yellow card
Ruan
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90+2'
INZAGHI CAUTIONED
The Inter Milan head coach picks up a booking after continuously straying out of his designated area on the touchline.
90+1'
GREAT SAVE!
Dzeko tries to seal his hat-trick with a powerful strike from 20-yards out towards the top corner, but Consigli tips it over his crossbar to concede a corner!
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four added minutes.
89'
Sassuolo
Just before Ferrari went off, he picked up a late booking.
Yellow card
Gian Marco Ferrari
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
89'
Sassuolo
Sassuolo take their captain off, as Tressoldi comes on in his place.
Off
Gian Marco Ferrari
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Ruan
Sassuolo
86'
GOOD SAVE ONCE AGAIN
Consigli is called into action to deny a low shot from Gagliardini, who is layed off by Dzeko. He hits it from 20-yards, but it is charged down by the Sassuolo goalkeeper and goes behind for a corner.
83'
Internazionale
Inter make another change as Barella is replaced by Gagliardini.
Off
Nicolò Barella
Internazionale
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Roberto Gagliardini
Internazionale
82'
Sassuolo
Off
Davide Frattesi
Sassuolo
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Agustín Álvarez
Sassuolo
82'
Sassuolo
Double change for Sassuolo. First sees Ayhan come onto the field.
Off
Martin Erlic
Sassuolo
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
On
Kaan Ayhan
Sassuolo
80'
Sassuolo
Yellow card
Abdou Harroui
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
80'
WELL OVER!
Dumfries' low cut-back from the right for Martinez in the centre of the area is put well over the bar by the Argentine! He really should be doing better there.
74'
MOMENTS BEFORE...
Moments before the eventual strike from Edin Dzeko, Consigli made a great save to deny Lautaro Martinez from close range.
Dumfires sent an inviting cross into the area from the right hand side, with Martinez meeting it with a powerful header towards the top corner, but the keeper sprung to his right to make a brilliant save to tip the ball over the bar.
74'
Internazionale
Goal
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! INTER LEAD AGAIN!
Dzeko has his brace! He heads in from a brilliant cross from Mkhitaryan down the left and Consigli had absolutely no chance! The Bosnian was completely unmarked.
71'
Sassuolo
Off
Kristian Thorstvedt
Sassuolo
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
Fouls against4
Free Kicks1
On
Abdou Harroui
Sassuolo
71'
Sassuolo
Off
Emil Konradsen Ceide
Sassuolo
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Janis Antiste
Sassuolo
67'
Sassuolo
Yellow card
Kristian Thorstvedt
Sassuolo
67'
Internazionale
Inter make another change as Darmian replaces Dimarco.
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale