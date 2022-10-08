Sassuolo v Inter Milan Live! - All the latest as Edin Dzeko puts Inter back in front!

Serie A / Matchday 9
Mapei Stadium / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/sassuolo/teamcenter.shtml
Sassuolo
Completed
1
2
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Eurosport UK
By
Eurosport UK
Updated 08/10/2022 at 15:07 GMT
-
REPORT
Dzeko at the double as Inzaghi’s Inter secure welcome win at Sassuolo
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: SASSUOLO 1-2 INTER MILAN
That's full-time here at the Mapei Stadium as Inter Milan recover from two straight Serie A defeats to win against Sassuolo. That is a big win for the Nerazzurri, and for Simone Inzaghi.

Image credit: Getty Images

90+4'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
YELLOW CARD
Tressoldi is booked shortly after coming on after a late challenge on Dzeko.
Ruan
Yellow card
Ruan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90+2'
Live comment icon
INZAGHI CAUTIONED
The Inter Milan head coach picks up a booking after continuously straying out of his designated area on the touchline.
90+1'
Live comment icon
GREAT SAVE!
Dzeko tries to seal his hat-trick with a powerful strike from 20-yards out towards the top corner, but Consigli tips it over his crossbar to concede a corner!
90'
Live comment icon
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four added minutes.
89'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Just before Ferrari went off, he picked up a late booking.
Gian Marco Ferrari
Yellow card
Gian Marco Ferrari
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
89'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Sassuolo take their captain off, as Tressoldi comes on in his place.
Gian Marco Ferrari
Off
Gian Marco Ferrari
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
Ruan
On
Ruan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
86'
Live comment icon
GOOD SAVE ONCE AGAIN
Consigli is called into action to deny a low shot from Gagliardini, who is layed off by Dzeko. He hits it from 20-yards, but it is charged down by the Sassuolo goalkeeper and goes behind for a corner.
83'
Live comment icon
Internazionale
Inter make another change as Barella is replaced by Gagliardini.
Nicolò Barella
Off
Nicolò Barella
Internazionale
Internazionale
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Roberto Gagliardini
On
Roberto Gagliardini
Internazionale
Internazionale
82'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Davide Frattesi
Off
Davide Frattesi
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Agustín Álvarez
On
Agustín Álvarez
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
82'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Double change for Sassuolo. First sees Ayhan come onto the field.
Martin Erlic
Off
Martin Erlic
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
Kaan Ayhan
On
Kaan Ayhan
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
80'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Abdou Harroui
Yellow card
Abdou Harroui
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
80'
WELL OVER!
Dumfries' low cut-back from the right for Martinez in the centre of the area is put well over the bar by the Argentine! He really should be doing better there.
74'
Live comment icon
MOMENTS BEFORE...
Moments before the eventual strike from Edin Dzeko, Consigli made a great save to deny Lautaro Martinez from close range.
Dumfires sent an inviting cross into the area from the right hand side, with Martinez meeting it with a powerful header towards the top corner, but the keeper sprung to his right to make a brilliant save to tip the ball over the bar.
74'
Live comment icon
Internazionale
Edin Dzeko
Goal
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
Internazionale
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! INTER LEAD AGAIN!
Dzeko has his brace! He heads in from a brilliant cross from Mkhitaryan down the left and Consigli had absolutely no chance! The Bosnian was completely unmarked.
71'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Kristian Thorstvedt
Off
Kristian Thorstvedt
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
Fouls against4
Free Kicks1
Abdou Harroui
On
Abdou Harroui
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
71'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Emil Konradsen Ceide
Off
Emil Konradsen Ceide
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Janis Antiste
On
Janis Antiste
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
67'
Live comment icon
Sassuolo
Kristian Thorstvedt
Yellow card
Kristian Thorstvedt
Sassuolo
Sassuolo
67'
Live comment icon
Internazionale
Inter make another change as Darmian replaces Dimarco.
Federico Dimarco
Off
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
Internazionale
Fouls1
Wide1
Matteo Darmian
On
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale
Internazionale