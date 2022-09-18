Udinese v Inter Milan live - Bianconeri seal 5th straight win as Tolgay Arslan seals points with late strike
Serie A / Matchday 7
Dacia Arena / 18.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: UDINESE 3-1 INTER MILAN
What a fantastic win for Udinese, as they make it five victories in a row for the first time since 2017! Inter, meanwhile fail to take their chance to go to the top of the league!
Report:
Two late goals see in-form Udinese shock Inter
90+4'
FREE-KICK STRAIGHT INTO THE WALL!
Inter win a late free-kick from around 30-yards out, but Dimarco smacks his effort straight into the Udinese wall, and that surely is that!
90+3'
Udinese
Goal
Tolgay Arslan
Udinese


GOALLLL! UDINESE HAVE SURELY WON IT!
What an afternoon for the Bianconeri! Deulofeu has yet another assist here, as his cross from the right is not dealt with at all by the Inter defence, and Arslan has a free header at the back post, which he sends past Handanovic with a touch off the underside of the bar!
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
88'
BIG SAVE!
Brozovic almost finds an equaliser! He takes a shot from distance from the edge of the area, which takes a bobble before reaching Silvestri, who fumbles the ball! The rebound almost finds Martinez, but the Udinese goalkeeper hangs in there to keep hold of the ball.
84'
Udinese
Goal
Jaka Bijol
Udinese


GOALLLLL! HAVE UDINESE FOUND THE WINNER?
Bijol strikes from a set-piece to send the crowd wild! The corner comes in from Deulofeu towards the near post, and Bijol peels away from his man to send a bullet header past Handanovic!
80'
Udinese
Arslan also comes on for Udinese in the place of Lovric, who has had a good game in midfield.
Off
Sandi Lovric
Udinese


On
Tolgay Arslan
Udinese
79'
Udinese
Udinese also make a double change. First sees Ebosse replace Udogie.
Off
Iyenoma Udogie
Udinese




On
Enzo Ebosse
Udinese
79'
Internazionale
Inter make their last change of the game as de Vrij replaces Acerbi in defence.
Off
Francesco Acerbi
Internazionale


On
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
77'
SAVE!
Handanovic makes a good low save with his legs to deny Deulofeu with a low shot! The game is very open right now, and surely more openings will be created.
74'
Udinese
OFF THE UPRIGHT!
Udinese have a big chance to take the lead! Deulofeu's shot from inside the area cannons back off the bottom of the far post! The rebound finds Samardzic but his shot is blocked! Ehizibue then sees his first-time effort take several deflections.
Lovric then goes for the spectacular with an overhead kick attempt, but it goes straight into the arms of Handanovic, who will certainly be breathing a sigh of relief. How did Inter survive?
70'
INTO THE WALL
Udinese win a free-kick around 30-yards from goal outside the penalty area, but Samardzic's strike goes straight into the Inter Milan wall. We have 20 minutes to go here in Udine. Can one of these two sides find a winner?
69'
Udinese
The second of the two Udinese changes sees Success come on in the place of Beto.
Off
Beto
Udinese

On
Isaac Success
Udinese
69'
Udinese
Udinese also opt to make a double change. The first of them sees Pereyra come off to be replaced by Ehizibue.
Off
Roberto Pereyra
Udinese




On
Kingsley Ehizibue
Udinese
67'
Internazionale
The second of the two Inter changes sees Correa replace Dzeko upfront.
Off
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale




On
Joaquin Correa
Internazionale
67'
Internazionale
Inter make some more changes. The first one sees D'Ambrosio replace Darmian.
Off
Matteo Darmian
Internazionale



On
Danilo D'Ambrosio
Internazionale
65'
PEREZ DOWN
The defender stays down and it puts an end to an Inter attack. Replays showed he took a boot in the preverbials from Dzeko. That will be painful.
64'
UNLUCKY!
Barella clips a nice ball forward for Martinez to chase in the area, and the forward tries to poke the ball into the net on the stretch, but it is just ahead of him and Silvestri gets to the ball first.
62'
GOOD SAVE FROM HANDANOVIC TO DENY LOVRIC!
Lovric does brilliantly to carry the ball 20 yards down the pitch from midfield into the penalty area, and he is through on goal, but his low strike towards the bottom corner is tipped behind by his countryman in the Inter goal for a corner kick! Big chance for Udinese, and certainly their best so far of this second period.