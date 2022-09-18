Monza caused the biggest upset of the Serie A season so far, beating Juventus 1-0 at the Stadio Brianteo.

Juve came into this match on the back of a four-match winless run in all competitions, leaving manager Massimiliano Allegri under intense pressure. Having been sent off for protesting Arkadiusz Milik’s disallowed winner against Salernitana last Sunday, he was replaced on the touchline by his assistant Marco Landucci who, having presided over impressive wins against Udinese and Roma while stepping in for Allegri in January, had arguably more cachet among supporters at kick off.

Ad

Monza, who started the game rock bottom of the table, made the brighter start to the match, Nicolo Rovella giving Mattia Perin a scare with a zipping shot on the volley. Stefano Sensi, Patrick Ciurria and Dany Mota also had decent chances to score, the latter heading over from close range after a raking pass from Brazilian defender Marlon, while Juve were limited to a handful of half-chances for Dusan Vlahovic.

Serie A Mathias Pogba detained over alleged plot to extort money from Paul Pogba 2 HOURS AGO

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when, on the 40-minute mark, Angel Di Maria was sent off for throwing an elbow into Armando Izzo’s chest as the Monza defender harried him in the middle of the park. It was borderline, but referee Fabio Maresca was in no mood to let it slide despite Di Maria’s furious protestations.

The second half was end-to-end, with Monza having a flurry of chances via Rovella, Gianluca Caprari and substitute Christian Gytkjaer. Juve almost punished them on the break, however, with Danilo squandering a three-on-one before heading over at a free kick not long afterwards.

With just over 15 minutes left to play, Monza finally broke the deadlock. Ciurria crossed to the near post, where Gytkjaer was waiting to turn home from close range.

Juve had chances to equalise late on, not least when Weston McKennie teed up Moise Kean for a header which he nodded straight at Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from five yards. Landucci may not be so popular with supporters now, but Allegri faces a full-blown crisis of confidence among the Juve faithful.

More to follow.

Serie A Juve have last-gasp winner ruled out by VAR; three players, Allegri sent off in injury time 11/09/2022 AT 18:13