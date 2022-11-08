Napoli won their tenth straight match in Serie A as they beat Empoli 2-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Hirving Lozano came off the bench to find the breakthrough from 12 yards out, before fellow substitute Piotr Zielinski came back to haunt Empoli with a delightful finish, steering a volley home to wrap up all three points with two minutes to go.

Napoli controlled the opening exchanges of the game and came closest to finding the breakthrough when defender Mario Rui skewed an effort wide, following up an unsuccessful Giacomo Raspadori free kick blocked by the Empoli wall.

Despite the early pressure from the hosts, the Empoli defence rode the storm comfortably and remained well-organised and resilient as Napoli struggled to find a way through.

Napoli’s first clear sight of goal fell to Raspadori ten yards from the target as he shook off his opponent to latch on to a bouncing loose ball, but fired his effort straight at Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian had another brilliant chance on the stroke of half-time when Tanguy Ndombele slipped a clever pass to him inside the box, and after he wrapped his foot around the ball, guided his effort slightly wide of the post.

Andre-Frank Anguissa got his technique all wrong when he was gifted an opportunity five minutes into the second half, leaning back and sending a shot well over the bar after Raspadori had done well to beat his man on the wing and cut back a cross for the midfielder to strike.

Victor Osimhen - who proved to be a handful on the night - rose highest from a dangerous Napoli free kick to head over the bar in his first big chance of the game, and minutes later made all the difference when he won a penalty as he was caught by Razvan Marin.

Substitute Lozano converted the penalty to give Napoli the lead before the game began to spiral out of control for Empoli, centre back Sebastiano was shown a second yellow card as Empoli quickly went a goal down and were reduced to ten men.

With two minutes to go Napoli had the game wrapped up when another substitute - and former Empoli player - Zielinski, produced an exquisite finish to volley home a Lozano cross inside the Empoli box to double the host’s lead.

The result guarantees Napoli will be top of Serie A at Christmas as they hunt down their first league title since 1990.

TALKING POINT - TEN STRAIGHT WINS FOR NAPOLI

They couldn’t, could they? Napoli are in contention for their first league title in 23 years after recording their 10th victory in a row against Empoli on Tuesday evening.

The three points earned stretched their lead to nine points at the top of Serie A, at least until AC Milan are in action later on Tuesday night, and guarantees their status as league leaders going into Christmas and the new year.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - HIRVING LOZANO (NAPOLI)

Lozano made a huge impact coming off the bench to register a goal and assist to influence the tie in Napoli’s favour. It’s the third time he has come off the bench and scored this season, suggesting his immediate impact on Tuesday was no fluke.

He also grabbed the assist for Zielinski’s goal as he produced a pinpoint cross from the touchline, managing to find his fellow substitute all alone in the box who took care of the rest and steered Napoli to another three points.

MATCH RATINGS

NAPOLI: Mere 7, Di Lorenzo 8, Kim 7, Ostigard 7, Rui 8, Anguissa 8, Lobotka 7, Ndombele 7, Politano 7, Osimhen 7, Raspadori 7

Subs: Demme N/A, Elmas 6, Zielinski 8, Lozano 8, Simeone N/A

EMPOLI: Vicario 6, Stojanovic 7, Ismajli 7, Luperto 5, Parisi 6, Haas 6, Marin 6, Bandinelli 7, Baldanzi 7, Bajrami 7, Satriano 6

Subs: Grassi 6, Henderson 6, Akpa-Akpro 6, Lammers 7, Ekong N/A, Cambiaghi

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

39’ - BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME! Raspadori has a clear shot from ten yards out as he waits for the ball to drop at his feet, but he sends his effort straight at Guglielmo Vicario.

44’ - RASPADORI COMES CLOSE AGAIN! He links up well with Ndombele on the edge of the box before wrapping his foot around the ball looking for the back post but gets it just wide of the mark.

52’ - BIG CHANCE NAPOLI! Anguissa fires Raspadori's cut back over the bar from inside the box! Raspadori does really well to beat his man and find the midfielder, but Anguissa was leaning back as he took the shot on.

63’ - OSIMHEN HEADS OVER! It's a good chance by his standards! He rises higher than anyone else and heads over a cross from the free-kick out wide.

68’ - PENALTY NAPOLI! Osimhen is caught in the box by Razvan Marin and the referee points to the spot! It will be checked by VAR.

69’ - GOAL! NAPOLI 1-0 EMPOLI (LOZANO) - Five minutes from coming off the bench, Lozano scores from the spot! It's his third goal as a substitute this season, what an impact!

74’ - RED CARD EMPOLI! Oh dear! Luperto - on loan from Napoli - is sent off for a second yellow card! It's all gone downhill in a matter of minutes for Empoli.

77’ - OFF THE LINE! Empoli are on the ropes! Alberto Grassi hooks away an Osimhen header.

88’ - GOAL! NAPOLI 2-0 EMPOLI (ZIELINSKI) - Game over! Another substitute scores, former Empoli player Zielinski produces an exquisite finish to volley home a Lozano cross and double Napoli's lead!

KEY STAT

