Roma saw their unbeaten start to the season ended in crushing fashion as they lost 4-0 to Udinese.

Jose Mourinho’s side had won three of their opening four games without conceding a goal, but they were firmly second best at the Dacia Arena on Sunday evening.

England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance to watch Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling, both of whom started ahead of the upcoming international break later this month.

Udinese took the lead after just five minutes when Roma defender Rick Karsdorp tried to chest back to his goalkeeper and it was read by Destiny Udogie, who raced in at the back post and finished.

Another Roma error allowed Udinese to score a second after the break.

Lazar Samardzic shot from distance and Rui Patricio failed to save as the ball went under his dive.

Roberto Pereyra netted the third on the counter with a fine first-time finish and Sandi Lovric completed the rout with the fourth.

The win moves Udinese up to fourth, a place above Roma. Both sides are a point behind leaders Napoli.

Atalanta have the chance to go two points clear at the top as they face Monza on Monday.

