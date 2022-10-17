Lorenzo Pellegrini's early penalty was enough to give Roma victory at Serie A's bottom club Sampdoria.

The award came via VAR in the seventh minute, long after Tammy Abraham's cross had struck the hand of Alex Ferrari just as the defender was looking to pull his arm away.

There were few chances thereafter as Roma were happy for Sampdoria to have most of the possession fully confident they lacked the quality to cause them danger.

Substitute Nicolo Zapiolo was the closest to adding to the scoring, shooting just wide of the post after a nice run and having the ball in the net in injury time ruled out for offside,

The result leaves Sampdoria winless after ten games, while Roma rise to fourth, four points adrift of leaders Napoli.

TALKING POINT

Jose has to keep winning - He made a start with the Europa Conference League but you would think Jose Mourinho will have to get Roma into a Champions League berth to retain the favour of the club's supporters. Thirteen goals in ten games is reflective of the lack of entertainment on show from the Giallarossi. Against a Sampdoria side who possessed little danger there was no hint of Roma looking to dominate the game. Perhaps the continual cycle of Thursday and weekend games means they need to preserve energy in games, though the extra 24 hours they had on this occasion did not lead to any more positive intent. The solid defence, which has only really been found wanting in a 4-0 reverse to Udinese, will keep them in contention, but surely there needs to be an improvement on the other end to fulfil their fans' hopes.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Chris Smalling (Roma) - In a dour game, the best performances were those from the defenders. He was ably supported by Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez but Smalling expertly marshalled the Roma defence which never really looked like being breached. Whether his form earns him a return to international football remains to be seen, but his transfer to Italy has certainly been the making of him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sampdoria: Audero 7; Bereszynski 6, Ferrari 6, Colley 6, Augello 6; Rincon 6, Gonzalo Villar 6, Leris 6, Đuricic 6; Gabbiadini 6, Caputo 6.

Subs: Murru 6, Pussetto 6, Verre 6, Quagliarella 6, Sabiri 6.

Roma: Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 7, Smalling 7*, Ibanez 6; Zalewski 6, Camara 6, Cristante 6, El Shaarawy 6; Pellegrini 6; Belotti 6, Abraham 6.

Subs: Matic 6, Zaniolo 7, Spinazzola 6, Karsdorp 6, Bove 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7' VAR PENALTY! That is harsh. Abraham's cross flicked the hand of Ferrari who was trying to bring his hand away from the ball.

9' GOAL FOR ROMA! Pellegrini puts Roma in front. He slots home high to the goalkeeper's right.

71' ZANIOLO THROUGH ON GOAL! But Audero saves diving to his right. It probably would have been ruled out by VAR anyway.

90+5' ZANIOLO GOAL RULED OUT! He was played in just inside the Sampdoria half and coolly rounded the keeper before scoring, only to see the linesman's flag raised.

KEY STAT

